Young kids walk down railroad tracks crowded with families, balancing on the silver rails. People clad in jeans and cowboy boots sit in lawn chairs sipping White Claws and Miller High Life beers. It’s loud with the sound of people chatting, parents calling for their children and cars honking at pedestrians crossing the street.
Suddenly it goes silent. There’s the jangling of chains and then the loud sound of hooves pounding on the ground. A whistle rings out in the air and the large horses are pulled to a stop. The chatting continues as the audience applauds.
“This is my sweet little version of the Kentucky Derby,” said Martha Alberts, a Fountain local.
Fountain’s 60th annual horse pull returned this Sunday after being canceled two years in a row due to COVID-19. The event used to take place on a Saturday, but this year Hawkins had its horse pull on a Saturday, pushing Fountain’s to Sunday.
“It was a blessing,” said Denice Leonard, Fountain Area Chamber of Commerce president.
Many people went to the event from across the state and the country. With the event being on Sunday, those people have a whole day to travel and get settled, Leonard said. Many attendees were simply glad to see the event return.
“I’ve missed it for almost two years,” said Kathy Sworenson, a volunteer. “We take pride in this, it means everything to the community.”
Families sat in lawn chairs, truck beds and in the grass. While some took part in the multiple raffles and bought food from the fire department and the bake sale, others came just to watch the horses.
“It’s amazing, we look forward to it,” said Kristen O’Leary, who attended just for the horses. “It’s a really cool community event.”
O’Leary sat crisscrossed in the grass with her husband, Matthew, each of them bouncing a baby in their laps. The family was happy to see the event come back and waited all day for it to begin so they could sit and simply enjoy nature.
“It’s just unbelievable to watch these horses and how strong they are,” said Judy Owen of Ludington, who attended with her husband, Devon, and the rest of her family. She admired the free raffle for children and the camaraderie of the people of Fountain.
Across the street from the horse pull there were raffles and a bake sale inside the Fountain Area Fire Department’s garage. There was a quilt and a 50/50 raffle for everyone, but there were also multiple baskets being raffled to children for free. There were seven tables full of baked goods and a table for t-shirts and hats, but all were mostly sold out within the first two hours of the event.
There was also a raffle for specialized 60th anniversary cornhole boards across the street from the fire department building. All proceeds will go towards next year’s horse pull.
Across the train tracks were more white tents full of prizes. The Citizens Sportmens Club had its own tent with a separate adult and children’s raffle. This year’s adult prize was all the buzz amongst attendees: a wagon full of alcohol, plants and gardening supplies.
Most of the money the club gathered at the event will go towards paying back what it spent on the prizes, but it is accepting additional donations to fund a handicap ramp that it plans to build at the club’s building. The group said the horse pull is very important to the Fountain community.
“We don’t have Mardi Gras,” said Sandy Larr, the club’s secretary. “We have Horse Pull.”
Also across the railroad tracks was the Fountain Area Fire Department who served hot dogs, brats and drinks. According to Fire Chief Jeremy Goble, the group didn’t get a break serving people for the first three hours.
“We’ve had a really good turnout,” he said.
Money earned at this tent will go towards funding the fire department.
For many families, the horse pull is a must-go event each year. People didn’t miss a beat attending this year after the two-year break, as there were more than 1,500 attendees.
The Alberts family has been coming to the event ever since the ‘70s, with three generations of the family there this year.
“This is the purest Americana,” said Martha Alberts, as she sat in a red lawn chair next to her husband and his father.
They took part in every aspect of the event, except betting on the horses. In the future she would even like to sponsor the event with the family company, Alberts Electrical, because “it’s an important event to support.”
This year’s horse pull was headed by Dewayne Leonard, who took over after his brother passed away in December. He showed immense gratitude for the multitude of volunteers and donors at the event.
“I would like to personally thank everyone who donated,” he said. “Thank you all.
“The community needed this.”
Denice Leonard showed a similar gratitude for the volunteers as she got choked up discussing them.
“If it wasn’t for the volunteers, we couldn’t have done it,” she said.
Next year, the Fountain Area Chamber of Commerce will be in charge of the event as it would like to focus on building back a better community, by “pulling it together.”
“We’re bringing small town back to a small town,” Leonard said.
The chamber’s first step in doing this is by raising banners along the main street. Last week 12 banners featuring horses were placed on lampposts along the road, but the chamber is starting a campaign to have local families and businesses sponsor banners featuring images of the community and local businesses instead.
As clouds began to roll in, the winning teams were announced. The horses, drenched in sweat and water, were led out by their owners to be awarded first, second and third place trophies.
In the beginning there were 13 teams. By the end, three teams pulled 13,500 lbs with the winner being decided by who pulled the furthest. In first place was Lenny Hughes, second was Eric Thompson and third was Ben Reed.