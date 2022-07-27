Many have spotted her: a young hound mix with no known home, darting around Mason, Manistee and other neighboring counties with a chicken feeder stuck around her head, evading those who attempted to help.
But now, after more than a month of effort, and reported sightings spanning from Manistee to Baldwin to Pentwater, the pup who came to be known as “Chickie” is “safe and sound,” according to local animal welfare nonprofit group Mason County Mutts.
On Tuesday, Chickie was finally caught, taken to the vet for a check-up and handed over to Manistee County Animal Control, where she’s “in really good shape,” according to Sara Lutz, president of Mason County Mutts.
Lutz, along with Mason County Mutts vice president Teresa Swist, stopped short of from saying Chickie was “found,” because she was never reported lost.
“She was just a stray dog running that people saw,” Lutz said. “We have no clue where she came from.
“No one reported her missing. She was just sighted numerous times, the first of which was about a month ago at the Manistee County Airport.”
Lutz and Swist, said “it was a community effort” across multiple counties and agencies to finally track the dog down and get her help following that first reported sighting.
“Lake County, Oceana County, Mason County and Manistee County animal control worked together,” Lutz said. “Officer Sarah Colbrook from Mason County and Officer Dillion Rosa from Manistee County were key figures in this rescue. We all worked together as a team to keep info current between us.”
Lutz added that the organizations enlisted help from the public, too.
“We asked people to report sightings and take photos of her,” Lutz said.
The photos made the rounds on social media channels, and awareness increased as more and more people became invested in finding Chickie and ensuring her safety. Facebook posts circulated with sightings and last known whereabouts, and Lutz, Swist and animal control officers in the area worked continuously to find the dog and make sure she was safe and accounted for.
Chickie, who’s estimated to be about 1 year old, was brought in thanks to a trap provided by Mason County Mutts and put in place by Swist and Officer Sarah Colbrook of Mason County Animal Control on Monday after learning that the dog was lingering around the home of Manistee resident Sheri Pefley.
“Chickie was spotted near her house, near her yard,” Swist said. “She contacted us. I took the Mason County Mutts trap to her house, even though it’s in Manistee County. … I thought, if Chickie’s been hanging around her house for a day or two, this is the best chance we have of getting her.”
The dog had again eluded officials, but Swist was confident that Chickie would walk into the live trap soon, since she’d been “laying low in the same spot for hours.”
Swist gave Pefley a “crash course” in using the trap, and Lutz said it was ultimately Pefley who managed to catch the dog behind the Manistee Walgreens.
Lutz said Chickie could have been helped sooner if more people had reported their sightings to the proper agencies.
“Many people claim they saw her but never reported her to animal control, which is … super important,” she said. “If you see something, say something.”
No injuries or other issues were detected during Chickie’s visit to the vet, Lutz said, “just a few ticks that were removed.”
Lutz and Swist said they’re relieved that the elusive pup is finally safe.
Mason County Mutts footed the bill for the check-up at Manistee Animal Hospital, where Swist and a veterinary technician removed the chicken-feeder from the dog’s neck.
Soon, after a four-day hold, Chickie should be available for adoption through Manistee County Animal Control.