The Mason County Board of Commissioners will host a public input meeting plus consider several resolutions to support the construction of a covered horse arena as a part of its agenda during its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
The board is hosting a public input meeting before it considers the submission of grant applications to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for a DNR Trust Fund Grant and a Spark Grant to assist the Western Michigan Fair Association’s capital plans for the Mason County Fairgrounds.
The board will consider a resolution hiring MCSA Group of East Grand Rapids to provide advisement services in acquiring grants for a covered riding area at the Mason County Fairgrounds. The resolution states that the Western Michigan Fair Association will reimburse the county for the cost of the services. The group is also being hired at a cost of $2,920 to assist in the submission of the grant applications to both DNR funds.
Another piece of the grant application puzzle is in the form of another resolution to be considered where the board will consider whether or not it will commit more than $1.7 million or more than 85% of the cost of constructing a covered horse arena where the DNR Trust Fund Grant application seeks the remaining $300,000.
As a part of the Spark Grant application, the county board stated it is seeking $1 million from that program, and the county will put more than 51% of the total cost of the project of more than $2 million.
If the county were to receive both grants, Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky told the Daily News would come up with the remainder of the project after it receives $1.3 million.