The Lakeshore Pyrate Head Club at their annual Blast into Summer and Buccaneer Bash fundraiser raised $10,000 for the Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Mason County.
The check was presented to Rachel Dober, development manager with the Michigan Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, during the Pyrate Heads’ monthly meeting.
The money goes toward care, support, and research for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and other types of dementia, including a local caregivers support group, local education programs, a 24/7 helpline, and hundreds of research projects.
“We are so grateful for the support of the Lakeshore Pyrate Head Club. Your passion and dedication to the fight to End Alzheimer’s is truly amazing. Thank you,” said Dober. “The Alzheimer’s Association is so grateful for the support of the Lakeshore Pyrate Head Club. This gift to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s of Mason County goes toward care, support, and research for those living with Alzheimer’s Disease and other types of dementia. The Pyrates put so much time and energy into planning the Blast into Summer, the Buccaneer Bash, and other events throughout the year for their Walk Team. Thank you for choosing to support the Alzheimer’s Association with this donation.”
The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday, Oct. 7 at Waterfront Park. Check-in starts at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk after that.