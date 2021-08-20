The Lakeshore Pyrate Heads group has raised a total of $12,000 for the local chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, according to Doug Soper, group president.
In a statement from the group, Soper thanked all the local donors and said the club is overwhelmed by the support of the community.
In July, the group held its Buccaneer Bash and raised more than $6,000. They sold tickets for a trip to Cozumel. The drawing for the trip was held on Aug. 18 at the Ludington Boat Club.
Mayor Steve Miller pulled out the winning ticket, and the lucky winner was Nancy Harroun, clinical director of nursing at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
“I can’t say how grateful I am to have received this trip,” Harroun said. “It has always been on my bucket list to travel outside the country and now my dream has come true thanks to such a generous donation. I am also thankful (that) so many donated to the Alzheimer’s fund. With my healthcare background, I can appreciate how much this money will help those afflicted by Alzheimer’s and their families.”
Pete Oquist of the Ludington Boat Club said it was a pleasure to host the Buccaneer Bash, and that the club is looking forward to doing so again next year.