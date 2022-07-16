Music filled the air and pirate costumes filled the backyard at the Ludington Boat Club on Saturday during the Lakeshore Pyrate Heads’ Buccaneer Bash.
The Pyrate Heads’ parade-float pirate ship was transformed into a play area for kids wielding toy swords and scampering around the docks as their parents mingled and enjoyed music by Jimmy Dodson and Two Dudes in Flip-flops.
The annual Buccaneer Bash is a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s-related causes, according to Doug and Michelle Soper, group president and vice president, respectively. Proceeds from ticket sales, raffles and auctions will go to the area chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“This is our main fundraiser, and all our money goes to Alzheimer’s and Alzheimer’s research,” Michelle said.
Each year the group raises thousands of dollars and presents a check to the Michigan chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association during the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Alzheimer’s research is a cause that dates back to the early days of the group, when it was part of Jimmy Buffett’s nationwide Parrotheads club.
After renaming the organization and obtaining a 501(c)3 nonprofit status of its own, the group opted to stick with the charity, because, as Michelle said, it’s an illness that many people have been impacted by.
“We all know somebody (affected by Alzheimer’s),” Michelle said. “It resonates with almost all of us. We’d like to see a cure or something to help people.”
Doug added that Alzheimer’s diagnoses have “skyrocketed” in recent years, so the group is trying to do what it can to help.
Michelle said attention to Alzheimer’s has dwindled a bit since the COVID-19 pandemic started dominating headlines in spring 2020, but that just makes the Pyrate Heads more committed to getting their message out there and raising funds for the cause.
“We feel even more driven to say (Alzheimer’s) is still here, and people are still suffering,” she said.
During last year’s Buccaneer Bash, the Pyrate Heads raised $12,000 for the cause, and the hope is that they’ll reach similar numbers once the dollars are totaled from Saturday’s event.
The motto is “Party With a Purpose,” and Michelle said the group takes that seriously.
“We try to have a good time, but we’re always mindful of what we’re aiming for,” she said.
Representatives from the Michigan chapter of the Alzheimer's Association were on hand, greeting guests and offering up information about the upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Oct. 1.
Rachel Dober, event manager for the walk, said the Pyrate Heads’ fundraiser is a big help to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“We really appreciate it,” Dober said. “It’s a fun time to get together, but also to raise money for the association for care, support and research.”
Dober said the association offers support groups, helplines, and consultations for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s and related forms of dementia, as well as providing educational programing, state and federal advocacy and helping to fund research to find a cure.
“Everything that’s raised is going to those things,” she said. “The money that’s raised is going toward the Pyrate Heads’ walk team.”