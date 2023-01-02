The new year brings several traditions one can count on, from resolutions being made to gym memberships being purchased. But for a club of local pirate-loving individuals, Jan. 1 signals a party members look forward to every year.
The Lakeshore Pyrate Heads on Sunday invaded Stearns Park beach for their annual New Year’s Day beach party.
Temperatures were in the 40s with periods of sunshine as club members reminisced about the past 28 years of ringing in the new year the Pyrate Head way.
“We were a lot younger then,” said member Phil Riggs, one of three people in attendance who remembers the first beach party in 1995.
Riggs said his wife, Becky, also remembers the first party.
He attended the beach party with his brother, Tom, and Tom’s wife Judy.
“This is one of the smallest groups I think we have ever had outside of our first couple of years,” Phil Riggs said.
Judy Riggs said the weather was good for the 28th annual event, which was held by the north concession stand at Stearns Park beach.
The tradition has continued through the years because “we like to thumb our noses at winter,” according to Phill.
The group has seen all kinds of weather during the years — everything from blizzards, where the group stayed at the beach for a matter of minutes, to warm, sunny days where the group spent the day windsurfing on Lake Michigan.
“One year it was so windy that we just came for the picture to prove that we were here,” said club member Shirley Peterson.
“There have been very few years that we have been able to sit in beach chairs and look out over the beach,” Phil Riggs said.
Judy Riggs said that many of the members live close by — within walking distance — and that comes in handy when the weather gets bad.
The best part of continuing the tradition has been spending time with family and friends, according to Judy Riggs.
The Lakeshore Pyrate Head Club will continue to host the beach party at Stearns Park as long as there are members who are willing to brave the weather conditions that Lake Michigan has to offer.