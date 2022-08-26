The agreement with City of Scottville and one of its police officers that led to a dispute between City Manager Jimmy Newkirk and outgoing Police Chief Matt Murphy might not have existed in the first place.
The verbal agreement that Officer Katrina Skinner was exempt from working weekends was referenced in at least two emails from Skinner to Newkirk, sent after Skinner was asked to work Saturdays during the summer, according to documents acquired by the Daily News through Freedom of Information Act requests.
“I spoke to (Mayor) Marcy Spencer this morning, and this is what was discussed with (former) Mayor Bruce Krieger, Marcy and City Manager Amy Williams,” Skinner states in an email dated June 29, 2022. “Monday thru Friday shifts.”
Williams said she made no agreement with Skinner, and Newkirk also stated that the email is not accurate, as Williams was no longer city manager at the time of Skinner’s transition from part-time to full-time employment.
Skinner’s first full-time check was issued in June 2019, about two months after Williams’ departure.
However, former Police Chief Don Riley, who was still at helm of the city’s police department until February 2020, told the Daily News he was not privy to any such arrangement.
“If they made that agreement with anyone, who would they tell? Probably the chief of police — the guy who does the scheduling,” Riley said. “I would have said, ‘Are you out of your mind?’”
Riley said there might have been some arrangement with members of the commission, but it was nothing he signed off on or observed during his tenure as Skinner’s supervisor.
Both Newkirk and former City Attorney Carlos Alvarado asked Murphy to honor the agreement after Murphy asked Skinner to report to work a Saturday shift in late July. That led to a dispute that contributed to the resignations of both Alvarado and Murphy during the past week.
Newkirk said he was working with the information he had and the legal advice he was given.
“All we have is what Katrina said and she’s been pretty consistent with what she’s told me,” Newkirk said Friday. “It’s unfortunate. … I go with the best information I have, and that’s why I consulted Carlos right away.”
He noted that the agreement wasn’t the only factor in the dispute with Murphy, but he also said verbal agreements are tricky.
“That’s not how business works anymore,” he said.