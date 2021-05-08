Quick-Way celebrates 30 years

Ludington-based trucking company, Quick-Way Inc., is celebrating its 30th year in business in May 2021, the company stated in a press release.
In December 1991, Quick-Way commenced operations with the first shipment hauled for Dow Chemical Company, an original supporting shipper. From there, owner Bill Dunn grew the company, adding his first employees in 1994. Two of those employees are still with the company today.
Mike Tyndall has been a driver at Quick-Way, Inc. for 27 of its 30 years in business. He appreciates the entire Quick-Way team as a talented group of individuals that pull together to get the job done.
“It is kind of funny that people will ask me when I am going to retire and I am thinking, why?” Tyndall stated. “It’s great to have a job that you look forward to doing every day.”
The company started from a small rental facility and has since grown to its current location on Conrad Industrial Drive in Ludington.
The building has seen three major expansions and includes two tank wash bays, two maintenance bays and a full suite of administrative offices. The company has 39 employees who help with the hauling of non-hazardous bulk liquids throughout the Midwest. The company has drivers working from several locations, including Ludington, Midland, Kankakee, and Lansing, as well as Illinois and Indiana. Quick-Way is actively hiring in the Toledo, Ohio area.
When asked about how he would describe the last 30 years, Bill stated, “It has been challenging, fulfilling, and enjoyable.” He continued, “Thank you to all of those who helped make this business successful — the employees, the customers and my family.”
As the company looks back at major milestones over the years, not least of which is its Responsible Care Certification in 2019, it also looks to the future as Dunn and team set even more challenging goals, milestones and service initiatives.