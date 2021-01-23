Quick-Way acquired some new assets at the end of 2020 that will expand the company’s services and allow the hauling company to continue to expand.
In late December, the Ludington-based non-hazardous bulk liquid carrier company purchased the majority of the trailers from Northern Tank LLC, based in Clare. The acquisition was announced in a press release in early January.
Barbara Wood, Quick-Way’s responsible care and marketing manager, later told the Daily News that communications between the two companies began when Quick-Way owner Bill Dunn realized Northern Tank was going out of business.
“This company, who we purchased the trailer assets from, had decided to close its doors,” Wood said. “The trailer assets are going to help us in all of our locations. We only have one terminal facility (in Ludington), but we have drivers… placed in other areas to more efficiently serve customers we haul for. These trailers are going to not only benefit the customers we currently serve, but… also get additional business.”
Wood said Quick-Way is currently completing its regulatory and inspection process for the new trailers prior to getting them on the road and in service.
In the press release, Dunn stated that the acquisition was a “the right fit at a right time” for the company.
“This purchase strengthens our existing fleet and will help us to expand our scope, making us the third-largest liquid bulk carrier in the Midland area.”
Quick-Way’s main terminal is located in Ludington, but it employs drivers in Midland and Kalamazoo, as well as in Chicago and Kankanee, Illinois.
This year, Quick-Way is celebrating 30 years of serving the Great Lakes and Midwest markets.