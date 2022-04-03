SCOTTVILLE — Amy Shotwell brought her quilting knowledge to the Scottville Area Senior Center Sunday afternoon with the Quilters Guild.
Shotwell, the owner of So Lets Be Quilty in Pentwater, taught the around 10 quilters at the center in Scottville how to make tote bags. The bags were sturdy, including some with cork fabric.
Gina Nelson said the Quilters Guild has about 45 members, and the group previously made quilts for veterans and the local fire departments. The group meets once per month, and they were finalizing plans for a trip to Shipshewana, Indiana, for a class.
Shotwell said she has donated quilts over time to the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. Items donated included pillow cases and softer straps for seat belts for those who could us them.
Nelson said the Quilters Guild has been meeting at the Scottville Area Senior Center since last September, but the members found a way in 2020 — at least in the summer months — to meet outside and to be socially distant during the long, trying times because of COVID-19.