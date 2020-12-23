Dr. Ashley Quinn-Nixon opened her chiropractic office in November, amidst virtual schooling for two of her children and in the middle of a pandemic.
She said the experience was interesting, but well worth the effort. She has 10 years of experience in chiropractic medicine and wants more than anything to help people.
“I’ve been very fortunate. I have family, friends and patients that are very supportive,” she said.
Located at 117 N. Jebavy Drive, the chiropractic practice is inside the Dollars & Sense Tax and Accounting Services building.
Quinn said everything fell in line to make it possible to open when she did.
“I’ve been in practice for 10 years now and things just worked out with COVID that I had an opportunity to open up my own space,” she said.
She grew up in Caseville, on the east side of the state. After earning her undergraduate degree at Central Michigan, she graduated with her bachelor’s and Doctorate of Chiropractic from Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, Iowa.
“I’ve always been interested in the health field,” she said. “In high school, I nannied for a chiropractor. I had no idea what he did. I was job shadowing different doctors and providers. One day he mentioned what he did, and I shadowed him. It was just in the back of my mind.”
She did more research and “fell in love with the idea.”
“I honestly love what I do — forming relationships with people and being hands-on trying to help people the best that I can,” she said.
She met her husband Blaine while in grad school. They moved to Ludington in 2012 when Blaine’s job as a railroad engineer brought him to Marquette Rail.
“I brought him back to Michigan with me,” she said.
They have three children together — Will, 8 years old, Mason, 4 years old and Zoe who is one.
“I’m a mom of three kids, so it’s very important to find a balance between doing what I love and opening a business,” she said.
She said they love living in Ludington and spend a lot of time outdoors, whether it’s going to the beach or hiking at the Ludington State Park.
“We love the west side of the state,” she said. “It’s a great place to raise our kids.”
She worked with Dr. Lewis Squires at Squires Family Care Chiropractic for six years. Before that, she was a chiropractor at her hometown for two years.
As a chiropractor, she does chiropractic adjustments, soft tissue work and exams.
“We have the spine and the nerves that come out of it,” she explained. “So, when the spine isn’t moving well, there’s pressure on the nerves that not only can cause backaches and headaches, but also the nerve that goes to the stomach comes from the back, so I have patients that come in with heartburn.”
But it’s different for each patient and she takes it case-by-case.
“Everyone responds differently,” she said.
Quinn decided to open the office doors in November so she could see established patients, but she is ready to take on new ones as well.
“I want to help as many people as I can. Chiropractic (work) is a great thing and I think more people can benefit from it,” she said.
There are misconceptions about chiropractic medicine. She said people should keep an open mind if they are considering it.
“What works for one person might not work for another. I find chiropractors are up front and honest about whether we can help or not, and if not, we can point you in the right direction,” she said.
Quinn offers in-person consultations when she can address specific concerns.
Appointments can be made through the website, www.quinnchiropractic.com, or by phone at (231) 907-9171.
As she is the only one at her office, she said booking appointments through the website has been very convenient.
The most challenging part of opening at this time was getting the paperwork approved, she said.
In time, she hopes to expand into selling supplements and adding staff such as a massage therapist.
“Right now, I’m just keeping it small,” she said. “I want to keep it personal with all my patients and one-on-one interaction that I really enjoy.”
She described herself as easy-going and wants people to know she genuinely cares about people’s health.
“I really love what I do,” she said. “Everyone is different with what they need.”
Quinn said she has a “big bag of tricks” so she can treat people as individuals.