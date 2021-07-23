The council will consider a resolution supporting the replacement of nearly 20 miles of railroad tracks in the Ludington yard, as well as more than 11 miles on a track from Grand Rapids to Baldwin.
Their support will help Marquette Rail LLC apply for a federal grant for the project. The city will submit the application to the Federal Railroad Administration, according to the resolution.
Increased railcar weights have required that “scattered slow orders” be placed along the main track, according to the report, and the Ludington yard tracks have aged and corroded.
A portion of each track is out of service in the Ludington rail yard, totaling about 20,000 feet, according to a report in the agenda packet.
The improvement project would allow the rails to be used for more than another 20 years, according to the report.
The cost of the project is estimated to be $11,579,000, with Marquette Rail LLC contributing 50 percent of the funds.
The rail company, Marquette Rail LLC, is supported in this effort by Occidental Chemical Corporation, its largest customer, and Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties of Manistee.
“Marquette Rail is a critical supplier of our Ludington-based business and we need them to be efficient and effective for us to be competitive,” wrote Rick Ruzzin, supply chain manager at Occidental Chemical Corporation, in a memo to the council.
Plaza restrictions
Riding bicycles, skateboards or “motorized or non-motorized coaster toys” in Legacy Plaza could be banned if the council adopts a traffic control order presented by Police Chief Timothy Kozal.
The city code authorizes the chief to issue orders restricting the vehicles on public property.
Those vehicles are currently prohibited on Ludington Avenue between Harrison Street and William Street. They are also not allowed on James Street from Court Street to Dowland Street.
Other police ordinances
Kozal is requesting the council update the definition of inoperable motor vehicles to include those that do not bear valid or current license plates.
The department “routinely enforces the inoperable motor vehicle ordinance,” Kozal wrote. “During these investigations, it was determined that there was a need to clarify the definition.”
The council will conduct the first reading of an ordinance to formally establish a reserve unit of the Ludington Police Department.
The ordinance will bring the department in line with accreditation standards, which require reserve units to have a “proof of authority,” Kozal wrote in a memo to the council.
Kozal wrote that the reserve unit “has been a critical part of the department for years,” mostly assisting with events and traffic details.
Shoreline report
A report on shoreline resilience and development on Pere Marquette Lake will be discussed.
Among the report’s recommendations are natural shorelines, diverse land uses and natural greenscape between developments.
The report was prepared by the West Michigan Shoreline Regional Development Commission.
The city partnered with Pere Marquette Township to commission the report in 2019 amid record-high lake levels, according to the report.
Marina dock replacement
City council will consider contracting an engineering firm to help replace the Ludington Municipal Marina’s floating F dock.
The firm, Prein & Newhof, will prepare plans, assist with the bidding process, help administer the DNR grant, oversee the construction and more for a cost not to exceed $34,000.
Construction is expected to occur between the 2021 and 2022 boating seasons, the firm wrote to Marina Manager Jim Christensen.
The firm would also ensure the work complies with a Michigan Department of Natural Resources grant program that contributed $250,000 to the project. Ludington is matching the DNR’s grant with its own funds.
The grant was used to replace the C dock last year, and the marina will apply for the grant next year and in 2023 to replace docks D and E, Christensen said.
Also on Monday
The council will appoint a delegate to attend an annual meeting held by the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System, which the city uses to handle city employee retirement, on Oct. 7-8 in Grand Rapids.
During the meeting, city delegates can vote to appoint MERS board members. Classes on retirement and benefits are also held during the meeting.
The council will also appoint an alternate delegate. Attendance of the annual meeting costs $205 per person.