SCOTTVILLE — Grey skies, rain and cold did not deter the smiles on the faces of the more than 20 volunteers who loaded vehicles with food and goodie bags filled with activities for the kids and families at the 30th Family AfFair Saturday at Mason County Central Schools.
The event, due to COVID-19 concerns, was once again a drive-thru event with volunteers and local law enforcement personnel from Scottville City Police Department, the Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police Hart Post loading vehicles with food and goodie bags from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Despite the weather conditions, smiles were plentiful on Saturday.
“That is one of the great things about Family AfFair,” said Angie Taylor. “You will always be treated with a smile.”
Taylor was grateful for those who continue to assist with pulling off the annual event.
“These volunteers have been with me for years, and we love having the families see us in a different light, outside of our desks or normal day jobs,” she said.
Taylor said they had families arrive at 9 a.m. and were waiting for the event to open at 10 a.m.
“We have 15,000 pounds of food from Feeding America, and we also have the Family AfFair goodie bags that our business and communities came out strong with,” she said. “All the sponsors you can see posted along the route. The activities, the games and there are three -to-four books in each bag.”
Taylor said the thing to remember about the Family afFair is the underlying goal of the event is to prevent child abuse and neglect and to promote healthy families in our communities.
“It is not just the communities at Mason County Central, it is the communities Mason County wide,” she said.
Taylor said with 15,000 pounds of food, it will feed about 400 families in the community.
Some of the volunteers included the West Shore Career and Technical Education criminal justice students who were out bagging the food items on Saturday.
“I wanted to give back to my community,” said MCC senior Raiden Keefer, who is also a CTE student. “That is the best feeling that you can give to someone. We need to teach the younger generation to give back and help out the community.
Mason County Undersheriff Derek Wilson was one of the many law enforcement volunteers helping deliver food and goodie bags to vehicles on Saturday.
“Ever through there isn’t sunshine today, it brings a little bit of sunshine,” he said about pitching in at the Family AfFair. “It is great to just hand out and make people smile and meet people. It gives us a chance to bond with kids when they come through with their families.”
Wilson said this is the 18th year he has helped, and he said he has enjoyed each and every one.