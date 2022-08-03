MANISTEE — The Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA) is working in conjunction with the City of Manistee to update the existing historic Ramsdell Theatre Master Plan.
This plan will address preservation efforts and make major improvements to serve patrons and community groups.
The Master Plan is the first step in a major capital campaign, scheduled to launch in 2023, when the community will celebrate 120 years of the Ramsdell Theatre.
Two dates have been selected for public input: Tuesday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The location of this meeting is at the West Shore Community College building in downtown Manistee, in Classroom B.
Anyone interested in attending should send their RSVP to Xavier Verna, Executive Director of the RRCA. You may contact him by emailing him at xverna@ramsdelltheatre.org or calling (231) 398-9770. Seating is limited.
“The architects have provided a 75% draft of the plan. We’re at another point where we’d like to get public input before we finalize the Master Plan,” said Verna. “I’ll be facilitating the discussion. There will be key areas of focus during the meeting, and the architects will join us virtually to help answer questions.”
The presentation will focus on:
- What are the preservation efforts and why are they needed? What efforts are being put in place to preserve history, not replace it?
- What is the RRCA hoping to address operationally? What changes can benefit people who rent the building, the RRCA staff, concert and art gallery patrons?
- What opportunities are there that maximize unused space? Will it generate more revenue to support a sustainable operation of the historic site?
This project is fully funded by the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) through the Certified Local Government program.
Michigan SHPO's main function is to provide technical assistance to local communities and property owners in their efforts to identify, evaluate, designate, interpret and protect Michigan's historic above- and below-ground historic resources.
The SHPO also administers incentive programs that include the Michigan Lighthouse Assistance Program, federal and state rehabilitation tax credits, and pass-through grants available to Certified Local Government communities.
The SHPO staff is led by the state historic preservation officer, who is designated by the Michigan's governor to carry out provisions of the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, as amended.