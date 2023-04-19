Dean and Andrea Raven are hoping that Andrea’s short-lived ballet lessons when she was a child will help them win over the crowd at the Oriole Foundation’s Dancing with the Local Stars event.
“Andrea did ballet when she was about five or six years old and that’s about it,” Dean Raven said. “Of course, you may have seen us dancing together on our wedding day and other events, but those moves are all improvised.”
The couple will be up against four other dancing couples at the event which is from 6:30-9:30 p.m. April 29 at Lincoln Hills Golf Club.
Dean works as an insurance agent at Smith and Eddy Insurance and Andrea is a third grade teacher at Ludington Elementary School.
As a teacher for the Ludington Area School District, Andrea is excited to be able to do something with her husband that will benefit her students, past and present. The Oriole Foundation hosts the dancing event and they raise money for educational programs, projects and scholarships that all support LASD students. This year, the foundation will be giving all the funds raised to the LASD robotics program.
“The Dancing with the Stars event is such an unique and entertaining way to support the Ludington Area School District,” Andrea said. “As a teacher in the LASD, we offer a variety of programs for all students to flourish. Supporting our students’ entry into these programs helps positively shape our community. Extracurricular activities help students feel included and part of a team, no matter what area that may be. Extracurricular activities motivate kids to develop critical thinking skills and excite kids to want to be lifelong learners.”
The couple stated that they have been practicing for a while now and they have some surprises up their sleeves.
“We have been practicing for a few months now and need all the help we can get,” Andrea said. “Alissa Bly is our dance instructor, and she has been so much fun to work with. She has been very flexible with her schedule to meet with us and has created fun ways to help us learn our dance moves. Our surprises? You will have to come to find out. We have more than one song and more than one outfit.”
The LASD robotics program is a newer addition to the extracurricular activities the district offers, and Andrea stated that she is happy to see the funds from Dancing with the Local Stars help move the program forward.
“We are hopeful that the robotics team can continue to grow and attend many competitions as well as support the students who enjoy the science and technology career paths,” Andrea said. “As a third grade teacher, my classroom students enjoy attending their weekly STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) class where they are introduced to many new concepts in this field. Hopefully this event can bring more awareness and momentum to the robotics team.”
The Ravens have three daughters, two of them attend LASD and their youngest will in a few years, and they stated that being able to give back to the community and the school system that educates their girls is something they are proud of.
“We both wanted to support a great cause,” Dean said. “It is important to us to support the community and schools in which we are raising our family. We also knew dancing in front of a large group of people would be very nerve wracking, yet stepping out of our comfort zone is a good reminder to us that we can do anything, if we do it together.”
Tickets for the Dancing with the Local Stars are available online through eventbrite.com. A link and QR code can also be found on the LASD Facebook page. Tickets will include admission and heavy appetizers. A cash bar will be available.