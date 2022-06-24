Locals’ reactions to the news that the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned the 1973 decision Roe v. Wade decision were predictably mixed, depending on each person’s thoughts on the issue.
But both anti-abortion and pro-abortion-rights advocates recognized that the ruling doesn’t mean their work is through.
Late Friday morning, the Supreme Court announced its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — a challenge to a 2018 Mississippi law that bans nearly all abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy — and it overturned Roe vs. Wade and 1992’s Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, according to SCOTUSblog, an online news service that covers the court.
Many were in support of the decision, including members of Mason County Right to Life like John Beckett, the county president of the organization.
“I’m excited because it gives control back to the states. The states and the people in the states can decide to put it up for a vote,” said Beckett, reacting to the news. “They can vote for something else or their state (legislature) can set something up as far as the law or a bill they can get passed to let the people decide.
“As far as I feel and science agrees, life (begins) in the womb. That’s what the science says.”
As some were celebrating, others were planning to take action to protest the decision.
Amanda Mazur, founder and reproductive rights advocate for Northwest Michigan Reproductive Freedom, said that while the overturning decision was expected, “it was still hard to see and upsetting.”
“This is a huge step backwards,” Mazur told the Daily News. “This is doing nothing to help families and young children and born babies. I don’t consider this ‘pro-life,’ I just consider it cutting of people from reproductive services they need and decisions that they should be allowed to make without interference from the government.”
She said the issue is a “private, personal matter,” that might include a partner or and a physician. Otherwise “no one should have a say.”
Mazur and her organization had a call to action in place right away, asking like-minded advocates in the area to take to the Mason County Courthouse Friday night in protest.
Roughly three dozen people attended the protest, drawing many honks from passing traffic on Ludington Avenue.
Though Mazur acknowledged the area likely leans to the right, she said she doesn’t believe the Supreme Court decision reflects the beliefs of the average U.S. citizen, or the average resident of Western Michigan.
“While Mason and Oceana counties are small conservative counties, residents there still need abortions and they still obtain them,” Mazur said. “Threatening access (to abortion) will harm people in our area, across the state, across the country.”
While her initial response was anger and frustration, Mazur said Michigan is “fortunate” in that it has a group of dedicated reproductive-rights advocates, who are collecting signatures in support of the Reproductive Freedom For All initiative, which would enshrine abortion rights — pre-natal through post-pregnancy — in the state constitution.
They have to get more than 425,000 signatures to get the initiative on the ballot, and Mazur believes they’ll reach the goal by the July 1 deadline.
“It’s going well, and we feel confident that it will be on the ballot in November,” she said. “And, we feel confident that most folks in Michigan do support reproductive rights, including access to abortion.
“I am heartbroken for … people in this country who will be affected by this decision, but I’m proud that in Michigan we have a real chance to take back these rights. … I am hopeful for Michigan.”
Mazur has personal experience with abortion. During a planned pregnancy she and her husband learned that the she was carrying a child with a genetic condition that meant it likely would not have survived to term.
“She wouldn’t have lived long, so we chose to end the pregnancy basically out of a compassionate choice for her, for myself, for my family,” Mazur said. “I just can’t imagine having to … wait around for the fetus growing inside of you to die, and to care for your family while you’re doing that.
“It was heartbreaking but I’m glad I was given that choice and I think everyone should have it.”
Mazur said to learn more about signing the petition, people can visit www.mireproductivefreedom.org.
Diane Engblade, who is also one of the founding members of Northwest Michigan Reproductive Freedom, shared a sentiment similar to Mazur’s, telling the Daily News she was “prepared for” the Supreme Court’s decision, but that didn’t mean it was any less “crushing” to learn it had become a reality.
Like Mazur, Engblade said she’s hopeful about the efforts of signature gatherers to get the reproductive rights item on the November ballot, but she also expressed her sadness at the news.
“I think we’re going to make it through this and that abortion will be available and legal and safe for women, despite the terrible decision made by the Supreme Court,” she said. “But another part of me is just sick. I know people are applauding this, but it’s just obscene that people want to control women’s bodies (and) their reproductive health, and I can’t even imagine putting myself in a position where I would tell someone what their family should be doing and what they should be doing with their lives. It’s just terrible.”
Engblade also had an abortion, and it was before Roe v. Wade.
“I know what that was like, and I also know that I had a safe and legal abortion because there was an underground … that helped women get to a legal place, which in my case was in New York City back in 1971,” she said. “If we’re back to that, there is still a group throughout the state who will help women get to where they can get safe, legal abortions. And if we’re going to do what Texas did and criminalize helping people get abortion … then I guess I’ll be a criminal. …
“We’re not stepping back and we’re not giving up.”
Shortly after the decision was announced and hours before reproductive-rights advocates gathered in protest, Susan Denny of Ludington went to the lawn in front of the Mason County Courthouse to wave an American flag, thrilled with the Supreme Court’s decision.
“I am so happy,” she said from the courthouse lawn. “I have been praying for this moment for years, years. This is the biggest thing that has happened in my lifetime. It’s an answered prayer.”
WHAT NEXT?
In Michigan, a 1931 state law prohibits abortions except to save the life of a mother, according to the law’s text. A ruling in 1973 allowed for abortions in the first trimester if a physician authorizes it. A violation is to be charged as manslaughter. It also prohibits selling drugs or medicine that can induce an abortion, making that a misdemeanor, unless as prescribed by a doctor in the same city, village or township where the sale is made.
The Michigan Court of Claims issued an injunction earlier this year on the 1931 law at the request of Planned Parenthood. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer requested the Michigan Supreme Court to take up the constitutionality of the 1931 law, and filed a motion Friday requesting the state court “to immediately take up my lawsuit to protect abortion in Michigan,” Whitmer stated in press release from her office.
There is a sharper focus on the reproductive-rights petition circulating in the state. The petition, if placed on the ballot and approved by voters, would amend the Michigan constitution to state that that action cannot be taken “against an individual based on their actual, potential, perceived or alleged pregnancy outcomes, including but not limited to miscarriage, stillbirth or abortion” or “against someone for aiding or assisting a pregnant individual in exercising their right to reproductive freedom with their voluntary consent.”
Beckett said Right to Life will continue to advocate against abortions.
“There is still work to be done,” he said.
The pro-abortion-rights side feels no differently.
“We haven’t seen the end of this here in Michigan,” Engblade said.