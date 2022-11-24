Volunteers dished up hundreds of meals Thursday morning to be delivered around the area as a part of the Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner at Radiant Church in Ludington. Gloria Ann’s Catering helped to provide the meal. As many of the plates were being filled, the dozens of volunteers on hand to assist with the meal gathered to learn about their roles to make the day successful.

