Volunteers dished up hundreds of meals Thursday morning to be delivered around the area as a part of the Thanksgiving Day Community Dinner at Radiant Church in Ludington. Gloria Ann’s Catering helped to provide the meal. As many of the plates were being filled, the dozens of volunteers on hand to assist with the meal gathered to learn about their roles to make the day successful.
Ready for delivery
David Bossick
The Managing Editor for the Ludington Daily News since June 2018 and on the staff since Oct. 2011, taking over for legendary Lloyd Wallace. Previously with The Chippewa Herald in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and the Tuscola County Advertiser in Caro.
