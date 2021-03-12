Ready for Family AfFair

SCOTTVILLE — Volunteers worked Friday afternoon at the Scottville Optimist Club to load up gift bags and other supplies into the Mason County Central Food Service truck in preparation for Saturday’s Family AfFair event.
Angie Taylor, Scottville Police Officer Katrina Skinner and others helped fill the truck with “swag” items that will be given away during the event, which is being held in a drive-thru format from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the MCC campus.
Attendees can enter via Johnson Road to get their gift bags from participating organizations. Each car will receive one gift bag, containing games, toys, informational pamphlets about local organizations, books and even fresh fruits and vegetables.
This year’s Family AfFair theme is Kindness is Contagious.