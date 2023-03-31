MANISTEE — Baseball season is here.
Supposedly, so is spring.
Even the great shipping season has started — the 635-coal-carrying Sam Laud made port in Manistee this week, becoming the first of its kind to do so this shipping season.
And pretty soon — not soon enough for many — the small-craft boating season will be upon us, which means of course, Coast Guard Station Manistee and its teamwork stations in Ludington and Frankfort will stand ready to respond to any and all maritime emergencies and calls for assistance.
“First and foremost, we’re there for search and rescue, that’s the bread and butter of the Coast Guard — search and rescue,” said Chief Warrant officer Nicholas Gera, commanding officer at Coast Guard Station Manistee
“This is going to be my first Memorial Day here — I took command on July 15 of this last year — so I understand there is a little bit of a lull because kids are still in school, families are still having to stay wherever they live, but I’m told once the kids are out of school it really starts to pick up a bit more; college kids come back home and we get a lot more tourists up here.”
Just as his crew is preparing Station Manistee for the upcoming season, Gera said they also are preparing to take up quarters in Ludington and Frankfort. All three communities — Manistee, Ludington and Frankfort — have strong histories with the Coast Guard. And though the latter two — Ludington and Frankfort – have been downsized in recent years, they also continue to have a strong presence in their communities.
“We call ‘em our ‘station smalls,’” said Gera. “There are different terms for ‘em — satellite stations comes to mind — but ‘station small’ is actually what they are deemed as being (within our organization). We’ll keep a duty crew of four between Memorial Day and Labor Day … at Frankfort 24/7, and four at Ludington 24/7, and that’s for each duty section … kind of like a firehouse schedule, two on, two off, sliding weekends, so like Monday and Tuesday we’ll have our crew of four on and then on Wednesday and Thursday we’ll have a crew of four on.
“They stand pretty much a 48-hour duty, or a 72-hour duty, and they rotate weekends. So we really have eight at each small station, two four-man crews. We cover all the way from Leland, all the way down to Stony Lake, so we have five counties, six inlets, and both North and South Manitou Islands – it’s a very, very big area. That’s our AOR, our Area Of Responsibility.
“Right now we’re in our off season — after Labor Day, but before Memorial Day — the entire crew will be here (in Manistee), and we separate them into two sections. Some will pretty much work a Monday through Friday schedule and that’s more of the command level staff, department-head level staff. We are in the process of assigning crews to the different station smalls for the upcoming season.”
Currently there are four vessels assigned to Station Manistee, Ludington and Frankfort, a 45-foot craft that stays in Manistee and three 29-footers, one each for Manistee, Ludington and Frankfort.
“We staff the 29-footers with a crew of four for patrol, or response,” said Gera. “We’ll segment in different areas at randomized times; we do a lot of community policing, getting out there educating the boating public about recreational safety boating. We’ll check for life jackets, educate the public on all the stuff they’ll need to do just in case an emergency happens – making sure they’re adequately prepared for it.
“Whenever we do inspections, we explain the pieces of gear that can save their lives.”
Gera said different Coast Guard stations across the country carry out “different mission sets.”
“Down south they’ll have a lot more drug and migrant operations,” he said. “But one thing that is centric to District Nine — that is where we are and that comprises all the Great Lakes — one thing that we have up here that the other districts do not have is ice rescue, and that is a very centric mission focused to the Great Lakes in itself, so that is a big thing.
“We pull our boats out of the water in the wintertime and put them in a lay-up status and that’s when … we’ll switch over to our ice training and rescue that will be the main mission during the winter time when the boats are out of the water. Every single person here is an ice rescuer.”
A 15-year veteran of the Coast Guard who served at stations along the Pacific Ocean coastline, Gera said “the action” on the Great Lakes is uniquely different.
“The wave sets here are incredible,” he said. “It’s amazing to see how fast the sea-sets and weather can change, all the time. The seas could be coming out of the south one moment and then two hours later they are coming out of the north and the waves are converging and that makes things very messy. From the (West Coast) to the East Coast and down to the Gulf, it’s definitely different here.”