Mark W. Barker will be a lot like the dozens of other people who are boarding the SS Badger this morning.
It will be his first trip across Lake Michigan for Manitowoc, Wisconsin.
The sailing will be a bit more unique for the Interlake Steamship president, though.
“I can tell you, I’m really excited about it,” Barker said Wednesday afternoon, sitting at a table in the lounge as crew members worked to finish the last-minute preparations for another sailing season of the ship. “There’s been a lot of work from the team here in Ludington for this boat.”
He’s still learning and getting to know some of the ins and outs of ship’s workings, a handful of months after his company bought Lake Michigan Carferry and Pere Marquette Shipping companies.
“Any time you have change with new ownership or something like that, there’s stuff that happens and changes that are made that are made through normal corporate business work. It’s all good, but it’s an adjustment period,” Barker said. “They’ve been working hard to adjust. And we’re building the team out, and we’re coming off of a COVID year. We still have some COVID issues to deal with going forward.
“I think any time you get something started and going… it’s always nice that there’s a lot of work, a lot of effort going into it. It’s nice to get underway and get the season running.”
Most of the employees that worked for LMC or P.M. Shipping remained with Interlake Steamship — a company with more than 100 years of roots — and Barker said those experienced people have really assisted with this year’s start-up of the SS Badger.
“All in all, the core team is here. They have been doing it day in and day out for years,” Barker said. “They know how to get it done.”
The company is facing two immediate challenges, Barker noted. It’s seeking employees for the months ahead, and it also is still having to work with guidelines and precautions as the COVID-19 pandemic is still ongoing.
“It’s ever-changing, and it’s quickly changing,” he said of the guidelines.
Because the SS Badger transports people and goods across the lake, not only must it comply with federal guidelines and those of the two states the ship links, Michigan and Wisconsin, but it must adhere to guidelines from the U.S. Coast Guard, too.
“The (Centers of Disease Control and Prevention) surprised us (with changing mask requirements)… We’re still under a mask mandate as the transportation sector is,” he said. “So all public transportation and vessel transportation, including commercial and passenger transportation vessels, must have masks on board. And we’ll have to enforce that.”
Barker noted that although someone may be completely vaccinated, it is impossible to verify. That’s why a mask mandate will remain in place until the guidelines change.
“It’s going to be an interesting challenge as people, me included, are going to be excited to be free again from all of the restrictions, but we need to do it carefully. We need to do it smartly. It’s going to need some patience,” he said.
Starting out, capacity limits in place on passengers shouldn’t be an issue, Barker said. There currently aren’t any, but he said the company will monitor for any spikes in cases.
Barker was looking forward to getting the 2021 season going, and doing it in a way that will have some of the same familiar tones as before for anyone who has ridden on the Badger in the past.
“It’s worked. People love the Badger. It’s really amazing to hear that and see everyone’s experience,” he said. “From there, learn, suck it all in, get to experience it and understand it and figure out where to go from there.”
Getting a true grasp on the people, both with LMC and P.M. Shipping, is what Barker and Interlake Steamship are currently working on in terms of assessments.
“I think it’s walking through how does the operation work and understanding it,” he said. “Making sure we’re listening… This boat has run since 1992, and its 29th season and it’s worked.”
In terms of any big plans for the future, Barker said they starting to think about it but no plans are set.
“It’s too early. Our focus is to get this boat ready, getting the operations team and supporting the operation team,” he said. “I don’t think we have a way to make it better overnight; what we want to make sure is that it’s here for the future.”
Bill Thornton, Interlake Steamship’s vice president and chief financial officer, said the company certainly plans to be with both the SS Badger and P.M. Shipping for the long haul.
“They’re not going to just buy a company to strip and turn it over,” he said. “This is going to be a very long-term, generational asset for the Barker family of companies. The discussion I have been involved in is, what are we going to do 15 years, 10 years from now. It’s a little too early to know what we’re going to do, but we’re having these discussions.”
With the Pere Marquette 41 barge and its tug boat, Undaunted, sailing since March, he said the company got a good look at meshing it with the ships with Interlake.
“I got to witness the crew work in Cleveland when it was doing some cargo there. Just what a neat, unique boat we got. We knew were getting something that was a one-of-a-kind on the lakes,” Barker said. “Just going down and talking to crew, just like here, the can-do effort that comes with both of these boats has been great. That business marries up with our self-unloading bulk business very well. We already seeing our teams work together.”
Barker is also grateful of the support from both Ludington and Manitowoc, and he and the company are getting a better feel for what the SS Badger means to both cities and surrounding areas.
“I come the shipping world and running ships, and we say it gets in your blood. This is a ship, but it’s a different type of ship, and it’s even more in the blood of the community and the people that ride it, love it and support it. That part never ceases to amaze me.”
Barker said he’s been on the Great Lakes many times over the course of his career, but never on the SS Badger. He’s excited to share it with his parents, his brother and his family.
“We’re all so thrilled to get underway and celebrate the day,” he said. “We have a pretty decent passenger list, and it’ll be great walking around, talking to them and understanding it and hearing stories.
“It’s really going to be a fun day. I’m really excited for it.”