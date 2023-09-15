A conceptual design of the recreation center will be presented to the West Shore Community College Board of Trustees at its regular meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday in the John M. Eaton Board Room at the WSCC Administration Building.
WSCC President Scott Ward and local architect Kendra Thompson are scheduled to discuss the conceptual design. Outside of the line in the agenda, though, no other documentation about the center was included in the board packer received by the Daily News.
Crystal Young, WSCC’s executive director of college relations, stated that the supporting documentation was still being completed late Friday afternoon.
The agenda includes a closed session to consider the purchase or lease of property. The specific property being sold, bought and/or leased was not shown in the packet.
The board also will continue its discussion of the facilities master plan update. It started its discussion at the Aug. 21 meeting — an annual must-do of a wishlist to be sent on to the state for consideration of capital outlay projects. At the meeting, architect Tom Mathison was collecting ideas from the board on priorities members may have for him.
Ward recommended at the meeting that the college’s top priority be student housing, but admitted it was a long shot it would be funded by the state.