The Mason County Election Commission approved the recall petition language, 2-1, that moves it along for a potential recall of Ludington Third Ward Councilor Les Johnson.
Mason County Probate Judge Jeff Nellis and Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz approved the language with Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly dissenting.
The language, as submitted by Ludington resident Tom Rotta, stated, “Johnson voted for several ordinances raising taxes on city property owners by about $300,000 (city estimation) yearly. He would say after his votes that if they had not passed the tax increases, citizens would not have garbage pickup, a police department, and a ‘lot of other services.’ Truly, if the increases weren’t passed, the city’s property tax revenue would grow by the inflation rate, plus new construction taxes. No services were slated to be lost.”
After the meeting, Johnson said he respected the decision of the commission, and he is weighing his options.
“I definitely was disappointed in the way they voted. It’s frustrating for me because I’m just trying to do my job and do it to the best of my ability and for the best for the people in the community,” Johnson said. “I was hoping for a different turnout, but I guess that’s life. We’ll just go on from here.”
Johnson said he planned to speak with Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster to determine if he plans to appeal. Johnson has 10 days to file an appeal of the decision with 51st Circuit Court. He may not appeal.
“I have the rest of this year and one more year before I’m termed out,” Johnson said. “I’m just not sure what’s the best thing for the city. I certainly don’t want to do anything that’s going to cost them money.”
Rotta did not respond for a comment by presstime.
During deliberations, Nellis said the language of the ballot was clear, and it was something that Johnson could defend. He reminded those in attendance that statements in fact may be incorrect, but still could be passed along for the voter to decide.
“In my humble opinion — and again, this is not endorsing the correctness or the truthfulness of what’s in here — I believe the recall petition as worded is quite clear, quite factual. Again, what’s in there may or may not be true, but it’s stated in a way that Mr. Johnson will be able to defend himself and know what he’s being acused of,” Nellis said. “I think it’s pretty clear.”
Kmetz said he looked at the wording, and he concurred with Nellis.
Kelly said, though, that the sentence that began with, “Truly…” is an opinion, and that means throwing out the entire petition.
“Yes, a voter can do the homework… To me, the wording is an opinion… The use of the word ‘truly,’ and then we can’t determine that no services were slated to be lost,” she said. “To me, the last two sections of the petition I think are opinion, and we’re not allowed to look into this.
“In my opinion, the way it is worded, it is worded in an opinion way.”
Nellis, though, said the voter can fact check the statement.
“If a voter can’t fact check, that’s where I think there’s a problem,” he said.
In discussing his petition, Rotta said the Ludington City Council should not have passed property taxes that he claimed was an increase in taxes and would cost each taxpayer $75 in property taxes.
“It is unseemly and unethical for a representative of the people to raise their constituents’ taxes without providing any reason why you need that money more,” Rotta said.
Rotta said that while Johnson was the aim of the recall, he said it was also a “signal” to other elected officials in the city.
“This recall is less a testament on Les Johnson, who is a good person. Rather, it’s a signal to the rest of my city’s elected representatives, some you see here, to remember who they serve and who loses money when they raise taxes without any reason,” Rotta said.
Johnson, though, reminded the commission that he was doing his statutory duty as an elected official that the city sought to prevent a rollback of property taxes through the Headlee Amendment by hosting a Truth and Taxation hearing so the city could continue to levy its property taxes at the rates approved in prior years.
“The idea that holding a Truth in Taxation hearing then approving the rates to remain the same is the same as raising taxes is not factual,” Johnson said. “Those ordinances deal with the establishment and levying with millages for the City of Ludington. This is a statutory requirement in order to collect any taxes within the State of Michigan.”
Johnson said the hearing allowed the city to use the value and inflation to increase revenue, and he said he was attempting to make it clear to the members of the audience at the City Council meetings.
The commission will meet again on Friday, Aug. 11, for two hearings of recall language filed against Pere Marquette Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody and PM Township Trustee Ron Soberalski filed by PM Township Treasurer Karie Bleau. There is also an appeal of a recall petition approval yet to be heard in 51st Circuit Court regarding Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer filed by former Scottville City Commissioner Eric Thue. The hearing is scheduled for Aug. 24.
The clarity hearing Friday was the fifth this year after not convening the commission since 2003.