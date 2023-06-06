A Scottville resident is attempting to jumpstart the process of recalling Mayor Marcy Spencer.
Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly stated that a recall petition targeting Spencer was filed with her office on Tuesday.
The petition was submitted by Scottville resident and former city commissioner Eric Thue, who previously served alongside Spencer.
Thue is accusing Spencer of violating the city charter and the city commission’s meeting procedures.
“She willfully violated the Scottville City Charter — first by accepting an unlawful appointment to fill a vacancy in the city commission; second by later accepting unlawful appointments to mayor; third by violating the charter’s commission meeting procedures (regarding) hearings of the citizens, disenfranchising the public,” Thue wrote in the petition.
Spencer was voted off the commission during the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. She was reappointed to serve as an at-large commissioner on Dec. 27, and was reappointed as mayor Jan. 9.
The Daily News attempted to contact both Spencer and Thue for additional comments, but did not immediately receive a response.
Kelly said she made Spencer and the City of Scottville aware of the filing.
The next step is for the Mason County Election Commission — which is composed of Kelly, Probate Judge Jeffrey Nellis and Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz — to meet for a clarity hearing to review the language of the petition.
The hearing has been scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, June 20 at the Mason County Courthouse.
If the election commission accepts the language of the petition, Spencer will have 10 days to file an appeal with 51st Circuit Court, according to Kelly.
In the event that the petition moves forward, Thue would have to collect 25% of the votes cast within the city limits for governor during the 2022 general election in order to successfully get the recall on the ballot, Kelly said. That decision is still a ways off, however.
Thue — who also lost his commission seat in the November 2022 general election — played a part in a previous challenge to the legitimacy of Spencer’s position on the city commission and as mayor: an attempted quo warranto complaint by Ludington resident Tom Rotta.
The complaint also alleged that Spencer held her position illegally.
Rotta claimed that more than the maximum 30 days had passed between Spencer's seat being vacated in November 2022 and her reappointment in December. He asserted that a special election should have been held in order to fill the position lawfully.
The city was without a quorum throughout November, however, and was not able to conduct any business, including appointing a replacement.
Rotta’s filing was blocked by 51st Circuit Court Judge Susan Sniegowski in February on the basis of Rotta not being “a proper party to file an action for quo warranto,” based on Michigan Supreme Court precedent, as he had no claim to the seat.