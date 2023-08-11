The three recall petitions against Pere Marquette Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody and PM Township Trustee Ron Soberalski were denied by the Mason County Election Commission Friday morning in two separate hearings in the Commissioner’s Room of the Mason County Courthouse.
PM Township Treasurer Karie Bleau filed two petitions against Enbody and one against Soberalski leading to the clarity hearings by the commission. One of the petitions against Enbody was denied unanimously by the three-member panel while the other was denied, 2-1. The petition against Soberalski was denied, 2-1.
“I am pleased with the outcome of the clarity hearing,” Enbody wrote in an email to the Daily News. “I am also extremely grateful for the overwhelming support I have received from the residents of Pere Marquette Charter Township, current and past co-workers, friends, family, and my ever-present, always positive, support group of fellow Clerks and election workers.”
Soberalski was a bit surprised that the commission voted in his favor.
“I attended all of the previous meetings, so I was well aware of what was going on and how it was and how they vote,” he said after the hearing. “(Mason County Probate Judge) Jeff Nellis stated that they have a very narrow approach to this as to what they can deal with. I personally thought it was going to go through.
“I was confident in leaving it up to the voters because I don’t think they would have had the support for a petition, and even if they did, if they brought it to a vote, I felt confident there also.”
The first petition taken up by the commission — composed of Nellis along with Mason County Clerk Cheryll Kelly and Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz — alleged that Enbody made degrading and inappropriate comments about an employee, an employee made a complaint of harassment and bullying against the clerk and that she “created a volatile, hostile and toxic work environment.”
Bleau cited an email and an anonymous complaint the township received, but Brad Springer, Enbody’s attorney, said much of the language were opinions. The commission concurred unanimously. Each of the commissioners cited the words degrading, inappropriate, volatile, hostile and toxic.
The second petition regarding Enbody alleged that she received information from the township’s former auditor about billing errors with the water and sewer systems “on or about June 23, 2022 and Aug. 8, 2022” and did not bring a corrective action plan to resolve the issue.
Bleau read a letter to the editor from the Daily News from former township official Constance Andersen stating that each member of the township board bore responsibility for the error. Springer, though, said the petition lacked clarity because the assumptions underlying the allegations are false legally.
After some discussion about who has statutory authority on water and billing as well as being on a township board, Kelly believed a portion contained an opinion when a specific date was not cited with the phrasing of “on or about.” Kmetz said he looked at the roles of the supervisor, treasurer and clerk under law and ordinance, and he didn’t see how the clerk was responsible.
Nellis, though, said the commission could only consider the text on the petition at face value.
“I’ve read case law on this and the statute on this probably 30 times,” he said. “It’s not up to this body to determine what the law is… Whether or not what the role of the clerk or treasurer to do is not our call to make. There’s even case law in regard to these hearings that it’s not even appropriate for a judge to make other interpretations outside whether or not the language is clear or not.”
With Nellis dissenting, the commission rejected the petition.
The petition filed against Soberalski was nearly the same as the second one filed against Enbody — that Soberalski failed to bring a corrective action plan when informed of the water and sewer billing issues through the audit.
Bleau told the commission that the auditor’s report was received on the dates described during the hearing. She said Soberalski failed to bring a corrective action plan to the full township board. Soberalski said that what was being alleged against him was true, but he was confused.
“If it’s not legally written, and it’s the supervisor’s responsibility and not a sole one trustee to take that corrective action,” he said. “To me, that’s confusing.”
Andy Kmetz, one of the three PM Township trustees that hasn’t been the target of a recall, said the board did take a corrective action, and it was one he suggested.
“I don’t know if they’re looking for seven different suggestions, but once that suggestion is made and the board agrees, there was a solution proposed,” Kmetz said. “To say that Mr. Soberalski should have had something or any of the other board members should have come up with something, I think, is a little ridiculous. We had a solution. We were all in agreement.”
Bleau said that while Kmetz was correct that a solution was done, but she was the one that came up with it.
“I brought this to the board to be discussed, to make a plan. I brought the spreadsheet that here’s what the errors are on, and what do you want to do,” she said.
Nellis, though, reminded the audience that the commission can only look at the language on the petition.
Kelly and Kmetz, though, used their rationale in denying the petition against Enbody to deny the petition against Soberalski. Nellis voted for the language against Soberalski as he did against Enbody.
After the hearings, Soberalski said the number of recalls being filed this year is alarming.
“The people are tired of this, of what’s going on. The election commission hasn’t had to meet since 2003, some 20 years. Now they’ve met seven times in the last (eight) months?” Soberalski said. “Can it be said that this recall was meant to be retaliatory or meant to be political? I think so. People can see that. They know.”
The commission began hosting hearings starting in January because of the filing of several recall efforts. PM Township resident Tim Iteen successfully had recall petitions filed, approved and an election called against not only Karie Bleau but also PM Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, Karie’s husband.
The election was called in November where Sara Iteen is running as an independent against Karie Bleau for PM Township treasurer, and Kelly Smith is running as an independent against Jerry Bleau for PM Township supervisor. The Bleaus are Republicans.
Since the November election was called, not only did Karie Bleau file the recall petitions against Enbody, a Republican, and Soberalski, a Democrat, but also the Bleaus’ attorney, Jason Gerber, sent a cease-and-desist letter to Enbody, Soberalski and three township residents from making what was described as written or verbal statements that they believed to be defamatory.
Two other local officials — Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer and Ludington Third Ward Councilor Les Johnson — were the target of recall efforts. The commission ruled that both petitions could move forward. Spencer is appealing the commission’s decision in 51st Circuit Court on Aug. 24. Johnson has five days to appeal the commission’s decision made on Friday, Aug. 4.
Should either of the petitions against Spencer or Johnson go through to allow for the collection of signatures, those elections could not take place until May, Kelly told the Daily News.