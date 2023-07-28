The Mason County Election Commission may have its busiest year in history as two more officials are the subject of a clarity hearing after three petitions were filed with the Mason County Clerk Thursday afternoon.
Two recall petitions were filed against Pere Marquette Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody and one recall petition was filed against PM Township Trustee Ron Soberalski. All three petitions were submitted by PM Township Treasurer Karie Bleau, according to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly, at 4:10 p.m., Thursday.
Enbody’s clarity hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m., Friday, Aug. 11, in the Mason County Commissioners’ Board Room in the Mason County Courthouse, 304 E. Ludington Ave. Soberalski’s clarity hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. on the same day at the same place.
According to one recall petition for Enbody, it states: “On June 14, 2022 Clerk Enbody made degrading and inappropriate comments about an employee in an open meeting. On Oct. 11, 2022 an employee made a complaint of harassment and bullying against the clerk. Rachelle Enbody has repeatedly created a volatile, hostile and toxic work environment for past and current township staff.”
In a second petition, it states, “On or about June 27, 2022 and Aug. 8, 2022 Clerk Rachelle Enbody received information from the auditor that a water and/or sewer billing error was discovered during the auditing process. MCL41.65 requires the clerk to keep accurate accounting records, Clerk Enbody failed to present the board with a corrective action plan to resolve this issue to ensure accurate accounting records are kept.”
Enbody, when contacted by the Daily News, outlined her history working in local government.
“Ludington has been my home for over 30 years. My career in public service began with the City of Ludington in 1996. In 2010, I began my position as clerk for the residents of Pere Marquette Charter Township where I have served for the past 13 years,” Enbody wrote in a statement to the Daily News. “I have worked with two city managers, two city clerks, two city treasurers, four township supervisors, three township treasurers, along with numerous department heads, employees, boards, authorities, councils, commissions and trustees.
“I trust the process.
“As long as the residents of Pere Marquette Charter Township choose to allow me to work for them, I will continue to abide by my oath of office to uphold the laws and faithfully perform the duties of the office of township clerk, according to the best of my ability.”
The single recall petition concerning Soberalski states, “On or about June 27, 2022 and Aug. 8, 2022, Trustee Soberalski received information from the auditor that a water and/or sewer billing error was discovered during the auditing process. Trustee Soberalski failed to bring a corrective action plan to the board to resolve the billing error which is his judiciary responsibility as a trustee.”
Soberalski was left with several questions that he relayed to the Daily News.
“If they are asking for my recall with this wording, isn’t it cynical that the wording for my recall is very similar to wording on (Pere Marquette Township Supervisor) Jerry and Karie Bleau’s recall, and they claim they are innocent?” Soberalski wrote in a statement to the Daily News. “After I became aware of the stated issue, I contacted the auditor and asked him to come before the board to clarify at a public meeting.
“Furthermore, why is it just Rachelle and myself being targeted when an issue like this is (is) the responsibility of the board as a whole including Jerry and Karie?”
The petition filings leave just three trustees at PM Township — Andy Kmetz, Jim Nordlund Sr. and Henry Rasmussen — without having one filed against them.
The Daily News attempted to reach Karie Bleau but did not receive a response by presstime.
It was revealed Tuesday at the most recent PM Township board meeting that both Bleaus sent a letter from their attorney, Jason Gerber of Carlos Alvarado Law, PC, to not only Soberalski and Enbody but also at least three residents — Tim Iteen, Connie Andersen, and Jamie Healy — to cease-and-desist making statements written or verbal statements that they believed to be defamatory.
A recall election was called for Karie Bleau’s position after Iteen successfully filed a petition and had the requisite number of people sign it to put the issue before the voters in November. Karie Bleau is a Republican and her opponent, Sara Iteen — Tim’s wife — is running without a party affiliation.
Iteen filed initially in January against Karie Bleau based on an error in billing for water service. He filed several petitions at the time against her and her husband, Jerry Bleau.
An election was also called for Jerry Bleau’s position for November, and Bleau is running as a Republican. His opponent, former PM Township Parks and Recreation Manager Kelley Smith, is running as an unaffiliated candidate.
If the petitions against Soberalski and Enbody are approved by the election commission, they each have a right to appeal the decision in 51st Circuit Court. Once the language is settled, petitioners need to gather enough signatures to put the recall up for an election.
The hearings on Aug. 11 will be the second and third hearings by the commission in a two-week span. It will convene a clarity hearing on Aug. 4 to determine recall language filed against Ludington City Councilor Les Johnson that was filed by Ludington resident Tom Rotta.
One more public official, Scottville Mayor Marcy Spencer, is also the target of a recall. Language of a petition was approved by the commission on July 12, and Spencer is appealing its decision in court. That recall was filed by Scottville resident and former City Commissioner Eric Thue. A hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m., Aug. 24, in circuit court according to online records.
In all, the Mason County Election Commission is scheduled to host its sixth and seventh hearings this calendar year after not having to have to meet since 2003.