Petitions have been submitted and signatures have been counted for the recall of two Pere Marquette Township elected officials.
Recall petitions for Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau and Treasurer Karie Bleau have been received and the requisite signatures have been verified by the Mason County Clerk’s Office.
The married couple now have time to challenge the validity of the signatures before recall elections will be called, according to Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly.
Signatures to recall Jerry Bleau were verified Thursday afternoon after being turned in on Wednesday, Kelly said.
She said there were 51 petition sheets turned in for Jerry Bleau, with a total of 496 signatures. Only 476 signatures were approved however, because some signatures came from individuals who were not registered voters in P.M. Township, or because “we couldn’t clarify the name,” Kelly said.
Signatures for the recall of Karie Bleau were received April 27 and verified on April 28, according to Kelly.
Jerry Bleau would need to respond with challenges regarding the validity of the signatures by June 16.
The Daily News attempted to contact Jerry Bleau for a comment but did not immediately receive a response.
Karie Bleau stated that she does intend to challenge the signatures, and she has until Friday, May 26 to do so.
“The county clerk has done her review,” she said. “My challenges will be coming soon. I think we’re a long way away from calling an election.”
If challenges are received for the Bleaus, Kelly stated that the role of her office would be to issue those challenges to Pere Marquette Township Clerk Rachelle Enbody and her deputy clerk for review.
If there are no issues with the signatures that are brought to light through the challenge process, Kelly said she plans to call a recall election for Karie Bleau by June 1.
A call for a recall election for Jerry Bleau would not come until the end of his challenge period, sometime after June 16.
The call for a recall election, in both cases, would give township residents a 10-day period to file to run against the Bleaus in a recall election in November.
Nobody can file as Republican candidates if a recall election is held, as the Bleaus will automatically get those spots on the ballot.
If there are multiple candidates, there will not be a primary ahead of the recall election; there would simply be multiple candidates on the ballot.
If no opposing parties step forward to run against the Bleaus, their names would be the only ones on the ballot, Kelly said.
In the event of a recall election, Kelly said it’s important for voters to know how that process works at the polls.
“You don’t vote to remove them, you’re voting for who’s in office,” she said. “Do you want them to stay in the office or do you want someone to replace them? That’s the basis of the recall election process.
“If you color in the oval, that means you’re voting for them to stay in office.”
The recall process started in January, when P.M. resident Tim Iteen attempted to file recalls for both the Bleaus. Recall petitions for Karie Bleau were accepted by the Mason County Election Commission on Jan. 20.
Iteen also attempted to recall Jerry Bleau at the time, but he was unsuccessful. A second attempt was approved by the election commission on Feb. 24.
The accepted petition for Karie Bleau relates to errors in water and sewer billing, which led to a loss of revenue for the township.
The petitions against Jerry Bleau — which he attempted, unsuccessfully, to appeal April 6 — allege that he “had direct knowledge of inaccuracies in multiple water bills administered by his wife, (Treasurer) Karie Bleau,” and that he “failed to bring corrective action recommendations to the township board which led to a loss in revenue of more than $20,000.” The second petition asserted that “multiple employees have resigned” due to Bleau’s management.
Kelly stressed that her office has worked to concisely “follow the law of the land” regarding the recall process.