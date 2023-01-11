The man who filed a recall against a pair of Pere Marquette Township said his issue is one that his representative of a group of people.
Tim Iteen told the Daily News Monday evening that he is frustrated with PM Township Supervisor Jerry Bleau, but “this is not a personal issue.”
He filed late last week with the Mason County Clerk two potential recall petitions, one for Jerry Bleau and the other for his wife, PM Township Treasurer Karie Bleau.
Two hearings of the Mason County Election Commission — one for each of the officials — was scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, starting at 9 a.m. for Jerry Bleau in the commissioners room of the Mason County Courthouse. The commission is composed of Mason County Probate Judge Jeff Nellis, Mason County Clerk Cheryl Kelly and Mason County Treasurer Andrew Kmetz.
Both Bleaus vowed to fight the recall effort when reached by the Daily News last week. Iteen was unable to be reached by the Daily News until Monday night.
“I am representing a group of concerned township residents who are aware of the turmoil, poor business practices and dysfunctional leadership that has been occurring this past year,” Iteen said. “The group I am representing is genuinely concerned about the manipulation that occurs with the township staff as well as to the township residents.”
Iteen also cited “red flags” with the work performance of Karie Bleau.
“The group feels strongly that something needs to be done about what’s happening within the leadership, and Mr. Bleau has made it clear many times in the media outlets that he accepts what the residents want. This is what we want.”
Previous recall efforts
The most recent effort to recall officials was in 2003 when five members of the Free Soil school board were the subject of an effort. The county’s election commission denied the recall.
Late last week, it was believed by county officials that if this effort reaches the voters, it would the county’s first. That was incorrect.
The county’s first — and potentially only — recall was in June 1982 when former PM Township officials were the subject of a recall. Clerk Joan E. Towns, Treasurer Connie Andersen and trustees Otto Peterson and Stanley Peterson were all the target of a recall effort. All four retained their seats by a 100-plus voting margin.
The process then, though, was different than the process more than 40 years later.