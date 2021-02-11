A recent executive order by President Joe Biden instructing the U.S. Department of Justice not to renew contracts with for-profit prisons could have ramifications for Lake County’s economy.
Lake County is home to the North Lake Correctional Facility in Baldwin. The facility houses non-U.S. citizens convicted of federal felonies, and is owned and operated by GEO Group through a public-private partnership with the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Biden’s order would call for the resulting contract, which began in 2019, to not be renewed, and that would have a damaging impact on the local economy, according to Lake County Administrator Tobi Lake.
“At the end of the day, GEO (Group) is our biggest taxpayer and biggest employer,” Lake told the Daily News.
The prison re-opened under GEO Group in 2019, when the company signed a 10-year contract with the Bureau of Prisons, according to its website. Whether or not the facility’s contract would possibly be amended or otherwise affected by Biden’s order is undetermined. The Daily News has contacted the Bureau of Prisons about the issue, but has not received a response.
Lake stated that, regardless of when the contract does in fact expire, it would be “bad news” for those in the area if it’s not renewed.
“If we do see a closure — in the short term or the future — it would have a devastating effect,” he said.
Lake added that the facility has opened and closed several times in the past, and that there’s been a “rollercoaster” relationship between the facility’s operation and the policies of the president in office at the time.
“When we re-opened, it was under the understanding that it wasn’t going to close down again,” Lake said. “Unfortunately, there’s powers outside of our control… and if indeed it does come to pass, the community will take a huge hit.”
He said he hopes it doesn’t come to that.
“It’s in our best interest to work through this,” Lake said.
The facility is a major employer in the area, and a representative from the GEO Group stated it currently employs about 300 people in Lake County and the surrounding area.
When the facility re-opened in October 2019, Lake County saw its unemployment rate drop to a near-20-year low of 4.6 percent. Labor force increases were also seen.
Lake told the Daily News at the time that he attributed that growth to the facility.
“I think GEO Group has had a huge impact,” he stated in November 2019. “Jobs created there create spinoff jobs at the gas station, the barber shop and things like that.”
North Lake Correctional Facility currently houses 1,567 federal offenders, according to the Bureau of Prisons website. The Daily News has also reached out to both GEO Group and the bureau about how those inmates would be affected in the event of a closure, but no response was received.