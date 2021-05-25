Many of the roads less traveled in the county are getting a major facelift this spring as the Mason County Road Commission conducts work known as shoulder-pulling.
Jeff Loveser, the superintendent of field operations for the road commission, said that over time, gravel is pushed from the center of those roads to the shoulders and beyond. In the springtime, in various parts of the county each year, the commission evaluates how much of the gravel is pushed to the edges. After so many years, the shoulders need to be pulled back in toward the road.
“Sometimes it’s just dust that sticks into the grass, and/or gravel and dust that sticks into the grass,” Loveser said. “Over a period of years, the… clay fines, small gravel fines and the sand (in the road) migrates its way out to the grass.”
The shoulders build up over time as the materials from the road are pushed toward them. The shoulders can be built up to several inches higher than the road.
The high shoulders can cause problems.
“With the high shoulders, the water can’t drain off of the road (and) into the ditches. That’s how it’s supposed to drain,” Loveser said. “Periodically, we have to go in there and reclaim that, if possible.”
The road commission goes from township to township, applying roughly 40 hours of work into pulling shoulders back. Work was done in Victory and Riverton townships this spring, and last week, crews were working on roads in Sheridan Township.
“Some townships get 80 hours and some townships get none because we’ll do 80 hours the following year,” Loveser said. “On the average, we’re trying to do 40 hours of shoulder-pulling.”
There are two types of shoulder-pulling crews on gravel roads, he said. One has a grader and tractor with a rototiller. The grader also has a blade that was created by the commission to pull in ground from the side.
The second crew has the grader and tractor but also a loader and trucks to haul away material because of the excess.
Each crew can do 2 miles of shoulders per day, or four lane miles for both directions of road.
Not all roads are the same. There are times when the material being pulled from the shoulder isn’t enough to build the road up. More gravel is sometimes added to those roads. In other instances, there is more material than what should be on the road, and it needs to be hauled away.
“The best case scenario is that we can rototill the shoulders up, mix it with the existing gravel of the road and put it back in the road,” Loveser said. “When they get too out of whack, and the shoulders get too high, we bring it in with a grader. We take the stuff off the road that we can’t use and leave the rest of the material to replenish the fines in the road.”
In some cases, the excess dirt that is pulled in from the shoulders is transported to nearby property owners, he said, as fill dirt. The road commission tries not to haul dirt very far from the projects it’s working on.
In other cases, the road commission has to create ditches or work on drainage projects. In recent years, with a high water table, Loveser said the road commission needed to build up some roads as well as create ways to drain water away.
“Not only do you have a drainage issue, not only do you have a high water issue, there’s a reason the water is backing up,” he said. “We would go ahead and do some drainage projects.”
All of this is done before the road commission grades the road then sprays brine on the road.
“Those fines hold the brine,” he said.
The shoulder-pulling process takes up the late spring and early summer, Loveser said, and although the number of weeks may seem like quite a bit, it’s actually quite short.
“Our window starts at the end of April and through the middle of June,” he said. “That’s the end of it.”
Brine is needed to keep the dust down from the gravel roads.
shoulder-pulling doesn’t just happen with the gravel roads in Mason County. The road commission will turn its attention to shoulders for paved roads.
“Paved roads get high shoulders, too. There’s sand we put out in the winter, and then there’s salt. And there’s dust off of general vehicles,” Loveser said.
Once the shoulder-pulling is done for the week, Loveser said the material needs to settle, with the assistance of the traffic that normally uses the road. Weather can be a factor as the road commission doesn’t want to pull in shoulders and then have a rain storm that creates a muddy track. After the road settles for a week after the process, gravel is filled in should there be a rough spot, and then the brining process takes place.
Beyond the shoulder-pulling crews, Loveser said crews do various jobs throughout the seasons.
“There’s an unbelievable amount of stuff that gets done. We’ve got an amazing crew. All of the guys, they do an amazing job,” he said.