The Mason County Road Commission is gearing up for a near-$650,000 reconstruction project on Jebavy Drive, set to start in June.
“We’re milling up all the asphalt starting at U.S. 10 all the way north to just slightly north of Bryant Road,” said Eric Nelson, county highway engineer with the road commission. “We’re going to remill all the asphalt, regrade it and put 3½ inches back down.”
The work also involves adding a right-turn lane from southbound Jebavy Drive onto West Johnson Road, which turns into Tinkham Avenue.
The project will also include extending and lengthening turn lanes from northbound Jebavy Drive to Bryant Road.
Nelson said the timeline for the project is June 12 through Sept. 1; the work is not expected to take that long, but it has to be wrapped up by the beginning of September.
Some preliminary work needs to be done before construction can start in earnest.
“There’s some utilities on Johnson that need to be relocated by June 1,” Nelson said. “The contractor could start after school lets out.”
There will be detours once the work gets underway, but those won’t be in effect until after the Fourth of July, Nelson said.
“Jebavy Drive will be open to traffic over the Fourth of July holiday, and then after the Fourth, they’d close the section between Bryant and Johnson roads. Then there will be a detour from Bryant to Washington to Tinkham/Johnson,” Nelson said. “When they mill it and repave it, they’ll close the part between Johnson and U.S. 10 and that detour will be U.S. 10 to Nelson back to Johnson. Then they’ll repave that and open it back up.”
The work has to be done during the summer, when school is not in session, because access to Bryant Road is essential for transportation to and from Ludington Elementary School.
Rieth-Riley Construction of Ludington was the low bidder for the project, with a $641,212 proposal. The road commission will receive funding help from a Category F grant from the Michigan Department of Transportation’s Office of Economic Development for up to $375,000.
“MDOT told me that this is the first time the MCRC has received Category F grant from MDOT,” Nelson stated.
The road commission is responsible for the remainder, which totals about $266,000.
Installing a stop light at Jebavy and Johnson was initially included in the plan, but Nelson said that will have to wait until the 2024 construction season for budgetary reasons.
“I wanted to try to do it this year (but) we’re planning to a put a light there in 2024,” he said. “It hasn’t been designed yet (but) there’s been a need for a light there for a while.
“When we did a traffic study, it was evident that … it’s nearly impossible to turn left out of there.”
The light is in the budget for 2024, and will likely be installed sometime mid-summer, according to Nelson.
He said when the light is installed, construction will have little impact on nearby businesses, such as Tire it Wholesale, as there will still be access points to and from the business, though traffic might be slower in that area.