The Hamlin Township zoning ordinance and its master plan will be a part of the record for the court to consider as it ponders an appeal of the township’s Zoning Board of Appeals as it was decided during a hearing Thursday morning in 51st Circuit Court.
Judge Susan Sniegowski allowed for the additional materials to enter the record as she reviews an appeal from the group Neighbors For Peace against the township and its ZBA. The group initially sought to overturn a non-decision by the ZBA in February when it came to interpretations of the zoning ordinance in circuit court in regard to Stix. The subsequent lawsuit was dismissed in May.
In the meantime, in May but before the suit’s dismissal, the ZBA upheld decisions by the township to allow for Stix to build its band shell and additional parking on May 8.
A second lawsuit was filed by Neighbors For Peace on May 22, days after the initial suit was dismissed, again appealing decisions made by the Hamlin ZBA at its May 8 meeting.
Neighbors For Peace’s attorney, James Koning, said the ordinance and master plan can be transferred from the previous case file with the addition of a letter dated June 2.
“We believe that you have to make the decision based on the record, so that’s why we want that as a part of the record,” Koning said to Sniegowski.
Hamlin Township’s attorney, Nick Krieger, said he didn’t object to the inclusion of the documents.
“I didn’t think it was necessary,” he said.
Joining the defense of the ZBA’s decision will be attorneys for Stix, LLC and Stix and Stones, LLC. Stephen Estey and Blake Reimer will be added. Estey argued that because Stix and its business dealings are the target of the Neighbors For Peace, attorneys for the business should be allowed to argue on its behalf.
“A simple reading of the appeal reveals that it’s entirely about Stix,” Estey said. “Indeed, almost every paragraph in the appeal that was filed is about Stix.”
He said all of the solutions sought by the Neighbors For Peace affect Stix.
“They’re a necessary party here.”
He also argued that one of the members of Neighbors For Peace, Kristin Beckmeyer has a pending matter against Stix also in circuit court, and what is decided in the appeal may affect the outcome of that case. He said Stix should be able to defend itself.
Koning, though, argued that his clients only are focused on the township’s decisions, albeit that the decisions were brought about by questions raised about Stix.
“It should be limited to the comments by Mr. Estey saying the court can benefit from out insights on how this could affect Stix,” he said. “The township has competent counsel. I think what Mr. Estey wants to do is to basically elbow the township out of this when the whole issue here is the township’s decisions and lack of decisions.”
Krieger referred to the court rules when it comes to appealing zoning decisions, and he stated it the case should only be the person or persons appealing the decision and the body that made the decision.
“The parties are the appellant and the township, not the township zoning administrator, not the ZBA itself, not the property owner where the property violation or decision allegedly pertained to,” he said. “It’s just the appellant and the township.”
Sniegowski, though, ruled that Estey and Riemer could represent Stix alongside the township.
“This is an appeal and an appeal based on the record only,” she said. “Considering the fact that it’s an appeal of the record and that Stix LLC and Stix and Stones LLC appear as parties in that record and have a vested interest in the outcome of the zoning board of appeals decision, I think they are a necessary party to this appeal.
“The court is not going to allow any additional claims as a part of this action. It is strictly an appeal of the record.”