SCOTTVILLE — On a sunny, hot and dry day more than 260 men, women and children climbed through mud, dirt and sand as they took part in the seventh annual Muddy Fox Trot race at West Shore Community College.
Julie Page-Smith, who has been involved with the event since its beginning, said this year's obstacle course race had a record number of pre-registered participants at 265. So the staff and volunteers were planning to have 11 flights of runners heading out onto the course this year.
Page-Smith said the event benefits the West Shore Community College Student Scholarship Fund.
She said the event draws people of all ages, all fitness levels and she said she has even seen a few family pets at the event throughout the years.
“We have families that have participated in every race through the years,” Page-Smith said. “It has been neat to watch as the kids get older each year, but they are still coming to do the race together with their families.”
With temperatures in the low to mid-80s, the staff took extra precautions by adding a water aid station along the 13 obstacle course to ensure that every participant was well hydrated throughout the event.
“We are going to encourage all of our participants to pace themselves and take water breaks.” she said. “About halfway through, about a mile-and-a-half in, we will have our water aid station, and encourage people to stop and take some water.”
Volunteers at each water station also encourage participants to stop and drink before moving along the course.
“We do not time the event. It is really about coming out and having fun, whether you walk it, run it or crawl it, it is just about participating in it.
WSCC President Scott Ward, who came up with the original idea of the Muddy Fox Trot, greeted people signing in and also talked to them at the starting line before their flights headed out for the race.
Ward was happy with the number of participants, which was up significantly for last year.
WCC student Alyson VanderZanden of Hart brought her children to the event on Saturday,
“It is something fun for the kids to do,” she said. “I thought it fun for them to get out and enjoy some mud.”
It is the first year they have taken part, another first year participant Grace Forfinski enjoyed the overall event but said her favorite obstacle was the moguls.
“I like getting dirty and I liked the big mud piles,” Forfinski said. “I would definitely do this again, I loved it.”
Musician Scott Young was singing at the check in area to get the crowd ready for the muddy event.
The main sponsor for the annual event was House of Flavors and every participant received free ice cream following the race, according to Page-Smith.
Smith also wanted to thank the Scottville Fire Department for their in-kind donation of being on site to make the water obstacles wet for the participants. Ace 1 Septic who donated the hand washing station. She also wanted to thank the maintenance crew for all of their hard work to get the grounds ready for the race and all of the staff and volunteers who give of their time to make the event great for the community.