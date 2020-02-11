Red Rooster Coffee & Community will host Women’s Night today from 6 to 8 p.m.
“The theme (for the night) is ‘How to Love’ — how to be a community of women who love each other,” Ethan Ambrose said, one of the managers at Red Rooster.
The idea for the Women’s Night event started when Toni Edwards, a member of Pioneer Church, asked friends and co-workers to hang out at Red Rooster for a time of unity and encouragement.
