Local community members have been spreading red sand in the cracks of sidewalks to raise awareness about human trafficking.
It’s part of a nationwide campaign called #RedSandProject, in which participants place red sand in sidewalk cracks to represent the victims of human trafficking who have “slipped between the cracks of society.”
In Mason County, the Zonta Club of Ludington Area, West Shore Community College and the Ludington and Scottville libraries are collaborating to sponsor events during this week and next week to raise awareness about human trafficking.
Monday through Friday this week, community members can pick up packets of red sand from the Ludington and Scottville libraries, West Shore Community College, HumaniTea, the Q Smokehouse and the Tailor Shop in Ludington. People are encouraged to fill sidewalk cracks with red sand, take photos and share them online with #RedSandProject to bring awareness to the issue. People can also find out more information about human trafficking and obtain a schedule of awareness events at the locations. Participation is free of charge.
“The events are intended to bring awareness (to) the issue of human trafficking, especially to students throughout the local area who are prone to become a victim,” stated a press release from Donna Yager of the Zonta Club.