The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission pushed a handful of maps ahead for public comment as it nears its finish line for new state house, state senate and congressional districts.
The commission imposed a deadline of Monday to have any other potential proposed maps submitted for public comment. According to the constitutional amendment passed in 2018, a 45-day public comment period is in place for the maps. The commission is scheduled to meet Dec. 30 to vote on adopting maps.
The maps chosen then become official in March 2022.
Three congressional maps, three state senate maps and three state house maps were forwarded — so far — for public comment. The maps can be found at www.michigan.gov/micrc and under “Proposed Maps.” Here is how Mason County is affected in each proposed map.
Congressional
Chestnut
Mason County is combined with all of the following counties in the 2nd Congressional District: Manistee, Oceana, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Gladwin, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ionia and Barry counties. It also includes portions of Wexford, Midland, Muskegon, Ottawa, Kent and Eaton counties.
Birch Version 2
Mason County is combined with all of the following in the 2nd Congressional District: Lake, Osceola, Clare, Gladwin, Arenac, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Midland, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Missaukee and Roscommon counties. It also includes portions of Ottawa, Saginaw, Ogemaw and Bay counties.
Apple Version 2
Mason County is combined with all of the following in the 2nd Congressional District: Lake, Osceola, Clare, Gladwin, Arenac, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Montcalm, Gratiot, Ionia, Roscommon and Missaukee counties. It also contains portions of Ogemaw, Muskegon, Kent, Midland, Saginaw and Clinton counties.
State senate
Cherry Version 2
Mason County is combined with all of Benzie and Oceana counties with portions of Manistee and Muskegon counties in the 32nd State Senate District. The portion of Manistee County that is part of the district includes Arcadia, Pleasanton, Springdale, Onekama, Bear Lake, Manistee, Brown, Stronach and Filer townships with the City of Manistee. All of Muskegon County except for the three eastern-most townships is included in the district.
Palm
Mason County is in the exact same district as in Cherry Version 2, and it is labeled as the 35th State Senate District.
Linden
The district affecting Mason County is exactly the same as Cherry Version 2, with the same district number.
State house
Pine Version 5
Mason County is split into two different districts. In the 102nd District, all of Mason County except for Meade, Sheridan, Branch and Logan townships are in a district with the southwest corner of Manistee County; all of Oceana County except its northeast two townships; and, five townships in northern Muskegon County.
The 101st District contains the portions of Mason and Oceana counties not in the 102nd plus all of Newaygo County, the western three-quarters of Lake County and the southern three-quarters of Wexford County.
Magnolia
Mason County is split in the exact same way between the 101st and 102nd districts as in Pine Version 2. The only difference between Pine Version 5 and Magnolia is the inclusion of portions of Lakewood Club in Muskegon County in the 102nd District.
Hickory
Mason County would be districted in the exact same fashion as in Magnolia.