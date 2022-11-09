According to unofficial results from the Mason County Clerk’s Office, as of 12:45 a.m. with 11 of 13 precincts reporting, Sarah Lowman and incumbent Stephanie Reed are in the lead for the two open positions on the Ludington Area Schools Board of Education.
The two beat out opponent Jason Wolven. As of presstime, Reed received 2,903 votes, Lowman had 2,657, and Jason Wolven received 1,547.
Mason County voters turned out in large numbers and seemed to elect both Lowman and Reed to six-year terms. Reed, whose current term is up at the end of the calendar year, was happy to be able to serve another term on the school board.
“I appreciate the trust the community has in me, to elect me for another term on the Ludington School Board,” she said Tuesday. “Our students deserve a bright future and I am thrilled to continue to be part of that journey.”
Lowman, who will fill the soon-to-be-vacant seat of current board member Josh Snyder. Snyder did not seek re-election to the board.
“Thank you to those that supported and voted for me. I am honored to have the opportunity to serve my community as a member of the school board,” Lowman said. “I look forward to working with the school staff, board, administration, and community. Together, we can build upon and continue the tradition of excellence in education, opportunity, and student well-being that Ludington is known for.”
Jason Wolven could not be reached on deadline for comments.