It can take time to realize an idea.
Such was the case for “They Call Me Eagle Eyes,” the first children’s book by the Ludington photography team of Todd and Brad Reed and Rachelle Gaudette.
“We’ve wanted to do a children’s book for 23 years,” Brad said.
The success of fellow photographers Carl Sams’ and Jean Stoick’s “Stranger in the Woods” caught their eye.
“We saw the worldwide success they had,” Brad continued. “It took 23 years to come up with an idea that would work.
“In October of 2022, I was in the shower and had an epiphany … a vision, the whole concept with concrete photos came to mind of how to tell a story, use a lot of our best images, and yet make it exciting for kids.”
That was the beginning.
Brad wrote a rough draft of the concept. Rachel rewrote it. Todd, read it and determined it was not in active enough voice.
“That got us on the concept of making the book interactive and we rewrote a third time as interactive,” Brad said.
That wasn’t the end of the writing process.
Tad and Misty Reed helped with suggestions, both in terms of writing and design features such as changing type sizes and flipping print upside down on a mirror-like image of the Ludington State Park Dunes. The sentence asks which one is real? In such ways they aimed to make the reading experience more engaging while targeting the reading level to a child of second grade age.
“We made tweaks to the end. It was definitely a team effort,” Brad said.
The result is 9 by 9-inch, 48-page, hardcover book with 75 color images. Many are Todd and Brad Reed Photography signature images. Others were gleaned from digging deeply into images never published previously, especially wildlife images.
“We tried to make it a third of each of our images,” Brad said. “We really wanted it to be our best body of work that worked with kids and with some surprises.”
“They Call Me Eagle Eyes” takes readers of all ages along a journey of discovery of the natural world through the four seasons as seen by a mature eagle who narrates the tale adding a multi-generational element. The title references a description Brad said fans of his father’s photography often said to Todd: that he must have eagle eyes.
“Even though it’s written for a second-grade reading level, it is written for all ages,” Brad said “Customers are going to enjoy at any age.”
“What Is really exciting to me, and confirmed by two teachers,” Todd said, “is how it could be used as a teaching tool.”
Providing tools and teaching people in Todd and Brad Reed Photography workshops how to “see” the world is important to them, as is continuing to learn to see better themselves, Todd said.
“We have spent all our lives learning to see, but we get excited to learn how to see better,” he explained. “We learn from each other, and evolve. Hopefully we learn to see until the end.
“This book really teaches, not just children, it teaches and reteaches those of us who have been seeing, to see better, to get excited about seeing.
“Brad and Rachel in the story line carried that out.”
Rachel said many tweaks made involved type fonts, type size, moving letters in sentences up or down, as suggested by Tad, to make the book more interactive.
“We really worked on the story line. We didn’t want to stray from how we do books. We didn’t want to shy away from big words. We wanted to keep it our usual theme and style of writing.”
That said, Team Reed followed the advice from Sams and Stoick to write in active, declarative sentences.
“That second-grade level was a key,” Brad said.
They drew, too, from their own experiences of having children, and in Todd’s case, grandchildren. They drew from what they had learned in reading the books they liked to read to the kids — and ones they didn’t enjoy — to strive to make “Eagle Eyes” land in the enjoyable column.
Rachel offered critiques that were frank and straightforward, Brad said, an approach they all used on the project.
“She’s a mom that reads to kids all the time,” Brad said,
“Yes, I always loved children’s books,” Rachel said.
The experience of seeing children’s book winners at publishing awards ceremonies they’ve attended for their previous award-winning photography books, found Rachel saying “we can do this. I know we can write these books and reach kids.”
“We have a high-end photo gallery, but we love most when kids come in. We have puzzles out, we will have the book out,” Rachell continued. “Art in school is dying … we need that. For us to be able to encourage that in kids is huge, high in importance.”
Todd said kids are good seers and listeners. “They like a good story,” he said.
Believing they have that good story in “They Call Me Eagle Eyes,” the trio is now eying markets beyond Ludington and Michigan.
Reaching outside of Michigan will be new, Brad said.
“Our goal and objective is to try to hit the East Coast, get the attention of people in New York City, and break into New York Times best seller list.” Doing so was a key factor Sams and Stoick identified as helping “Stranger in the Woods” succeed.
A movie to accompany the book is in the works. Former WKLA owner John Chickering has been hired to do the voice over of the book. The Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum in Grand Rapids has accepted the film and book as the Reeds’ Art Prize entry this fall and will show the movie in its main theater and sell the book in its gift shop.
“That will be huge for us,” Brad said. “It’s one of the very best Art Prize venues. They will be promoting us. That was just a wing and prayer. We sent them a PDF of the book and a proposal. The museum director called the next day, said they loved the book and wanted us in the main theater. That was great for us.”
If “They Call Me Eagle Eyes” takes flight as they hope, Brad said it was designed and titled in such a way it could be part of a series and could lead to more children’s books.
In an effort to expand the market potential, geographical references to Michigan were avoided.
“We designed so it never mentions Michigan, so it could sell in California, Maine and even be translated into other languages,” Brad said. “Local customers will love it because it showcases the beauty of Michigan.”
When studying at Calvin College, Brad’s favorite class was children’s literature taught by Gary Schmidt, an accomplished children’s book author and winner of a John Newberry Medal for a book he wrote.
“I can’t wait to send him a personalized copy thanking him for his inspiration,” Brad said “A children’s book just seemed like a pipe dream we would never be able to crack and it just came to us and our team hit a home run.”