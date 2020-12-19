Reinventing oneself is nothing new to Todd Reed. The 71-year-old fine arts photographer has been doing throughout his professional life.
Co-owner and the father in the Todd and Brad Reed Photography Gallery team, Todd Reed has been making images professionally for 50 years and now is finishing a retrospective of his career in a book to be published in June 2021.
“Todd Reed, 50 Years Seeing Michigan Through a Lens” will be at least 300 pages in a 12-inch by12-inch format. The gallery is taking pre-orders even as the Reeds finish the work going on two years in the making. One discussion is whether to add pages.
“Images we think are critical, we won’t leave out,” Todd said.
“It will have a lot of my best or favorite images from 50 years of fine art photography and news photography and a smattering of what I would call family photos.”
The Lake Michigan shoreline is central to his photography.
“There’s a lot of emphasis on Ludington and adjoining areas, and the reason is, that is home and that is where my heart is,” Todd said. “While the only parameter is every image is a Michigan image, the majority of them are close to home because that is where I live and that is where my heart is.
“Everyone has muses, the lakeshore is my draw. Lighthouses are my magnets. The three lighthouses (Ludington, Big Sable and Little Sable) are magnets to me.”
So are storms.
“I feel exhilarated and comfortable in them and I feel good coming away with an image that captures the intensity and beauty of the storm,” he said.
“One lighthouse picture is one day. I don’t ever get tired of it. Every storm has its own personality. Sometime within that storm, the personality changes every hour. Staying in place in a storm has its rewards. Magic light moments are fleeting.”
Todd studied journalism at Michigan State University. His journalism training comes into play in the book.
“I have taken some of my favorite images and turned them into a mini-story about the pictures,” the Ludington native said. “I hope that makes it more personal and, in some cases, more story-telling and more educational, both in a photography teaching sense, and as old as I am, in a historical sense.”
Todd’s photographic journey began with a summer internship at the Daily News in 1970. He began full-time work at the Daily News two days after graduation in June, 1971.
“When I came for the summer internship, Russ Miller was very quick to give me a camera to help with the summer events and weekend coverage,” Todd recalls.
Miller, himself a local photographic legend with a career in news and portrait photography that continues more than six decades after it began, instructed Todd to put the settings for the manual Nikon in the middle range, noting “we’ll salvage something.”
Thus, a notable career began.
“The Ludington Daily News was very local news and heavy on photos,” Todd recalled. “That proved a good fortune for me, being thrown into a baptism by fire – a lot of fires, check passings and officers of clubs.
“We were a small-town paper. What we covered was different then, both in terms of not as good and in a good sense.”
There was also an emphasis on “covering hard news hard,” he said. “Over time, there became more emphasis on National Geographic approach of slice of life, a day in life of our county every day. Every day stuff became not only news, but the best news.”
The new book, he said, will have a fair amount of imagery not only from his newspaper days but also his 33 years in the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve. The time included more than seven years of active full-time duty time accumulated after he left the Daily News by doing “summer stock.” From 1992 on, he would work four-to-six months a year in the Coast Guard and for the rest of the year teach photography at West Shore Community College.
“Photography was always integrated in all facets of my multiple careers,” Todd said. “I wish we had GoPros and waterproof phones on some of my best or maybe worst Coast Guard rides.”
While the photographer in him might wish that, he noted when chips are down on a Coast Guard rescue response, there wasn’t time for pictures.
He said he chose not to include any photos that might prove upsetting or rekindle any old wounds or tragedy that he photographed while at the paper.
“It was hard enough covering those events at the time,” Todd said. “I don’t need to relive those events, nor does anyone else.”
A couple photos from fires are included, but they focus on the positive side of fire response: people helping people. “That for me, as I started to evolve as a news photographer, became a mission: these are the heroes, show them at work,” Todd said.
“Some of the photos will be best of the best of oldy moldies. Some three dozen of (year) 2020 images we chose not show anybody will be included as kind of a bonus, a surprise.”
One such image on display now in the gallery, is of the Comet NEOWISE over the Ludington North Breakwater Light as the evening sunset blazes.
The book’s forward was written by Brad.
“A number of people have written recollections,” Todd said, “from people in my life from all my careers – humorous or serious observations, as critical or nice as they want to be. That provides one perspective.
“I have written a lengthy story about my 50 years… all my careers, I juggled three or four at once.”
While individual chapters will contain titles reflective of a career at any given time, the careers cross over throughout, he said.
“The writing for me was an opportunity for me to talk about where I am now and how I got to be here, and who were the big influencers in my life and how. Nobody gets where they are at by themselves.”
He said people might not even be aware they are a mentor, but you choose to model their traits.
“In many ways the writing is a way to say thank you to people.
“My writing is very personal. Some parts of it some people might not enjoy, but it is very important to me to tell my story the way I wanted to tell it.
“Hopefully, some of the writing people will enjoy and there may even be a teaching moment in there for photographers and aspiring photographers.
“I really want to emphasize, that No. 1 to my joy in life is family and they have all helped along the way. My wife Debbie and I were like the gypsy families on the road doing art fairs and they pitched in and worked hard. Hopefully they gained more from it than the price they paid in labor. We made the most of our road trips. We saw the sights and had a good time.”
This is the eighth book Todd has been involved in. The first book in 2000, he and Debbie published as Beemer Productions – named after their Labrador retriever.
The ensuing books have been a partnership, a team effort of Todd and Brad, father and son.
“That has been great, a pleasure. Brad co-owns and now runs the business. I’d like to say I help fly the plane but not as much as Brad or store manager Rachel Gaudette and assistant manager Hannah Ruhlig,” Todd said.
“If my wife hadn’t supported me 100 percent, if Brad had not got involved, this business would not exist today and we wouldn’t have, I wouldn’t have been able to live my dream like I have. I am very thankful to my entire family for enabling me to get there.
“At some time i can fade away from her and leave Brad and Rachel and Hanna to forge ahead and continue to evolve their photography and the business.
“End of story.”
Or maybe just the beginning of another chapter.