The Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation hosted the “Your Adventure Awaits” travel-themed gala in a hybrid model for 2021 to adjust to COVID-19 safety precautions and measures on Friday night.
Funds raised through the event support efforts at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital to create a new oncology and infusion center. The new oncology and infusion center will provide expanded space, designated entry for patients, private infusion and clinic space and holistic features to enhance healing and respite for patients.
Through the generosity of sponsors and donors throughout the community the event raised more than $80,000 to support the new cancer center.
The annual Justus and Paulina Stearns Award was presented to the 2020-2021 recipients, Todd and Debbie Reed, and Budde and Sheryl Reed. The Justus and Paulina Stearns Legacy Award is presented each year to those who have demonstrated a strong commitment to the betterment of Ludington and the northern west Michigan area through charity and generosity.
Presenting the award is Drew Dostal, North West Market Leader and president of Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital and Kaley Petersen, director of foundation and community services at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital.
“These individuals have made a lasting impact on our community through their philanthropic gifts, service, volunteerism, leadership and character. The Reed family demonstrates what it means to be engaged in community and to cultivate a spirit of hometown pride. Their service hearts impact this area for the better and tonight we honor them wholeheartedly,” Petersen stated.