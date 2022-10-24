Marijuana proved to be a topic conversation although it wasn’t on the agenda Monday evening during the regular meeting of the Ludington City Council at the municipal building.
Mark Barnett, a candidate for mayor, asked the City Council to table the discussion of passing ordinance that would allow for not only retail marijuana outlets, but also processors, growers, secure transporters and safety compliance facilities to be passed via a referendum “to truly make this a citizens-decided issue and not a council-decided issue.”
“I would like the council to work with both sides on this issue in utilizing the referendum process,” he said.
The city released Friday afternoon the draft ordinances as well as two maps and a proposed scoring rubric to be used while processing potential marijuana businesses. Those businesses would be required, if the ordinance passes, a special land use permit would be required in allowable areas as well as an annual license.
City Manager Mitch Foster previously told the Daily News that the package of ordinances was due for consideration by the planning commission for the zoning ordinance next month as well as full City Council for the ordinances.
“The zoning ordinance will go before the planning commission on Nov. 2,” said Councilor John Terzano, who chairs the marijuana ad-hoc committee during his committee report. “It will come to City Council on… (Nov.) 14 for a first presentation.”
Instead, Barnett asked the City Council consider bringing the two sides of the issue together to draft a referendum.
“The referendum process allows city voters to understand what is proposed and grants them the authority to decide this important issue,” Barnett said during the first public comment period.
Kathy Winczewski asked for clarification of the referendum process. City Attorney Ross Hammersley said the process can get underway through a petition, and it could take two paths. Hammersley said that through the city charter, an initiative can be called to enact an ordinance via the city charter by petitioning for a vote. A referendum could also be called to strike an ordinance that was enacted, too.
“You could enact a portion of the ordinance… but you couldn’t enact all of it,” Hammersley said. “The charter is pretty clear. In the first paragraph states that these powers cannot extend to a number of things and one of them is amending the zoning ordinance in the City of Ludington.”
The other avenue is through the referendum process as described when voters decided statewide to allow for recreational marijuana in 2018.
Although a referendum was suggested, Terzano said the issue should remain in the hands of City Council.
“Just because an issue is controversial… We don’t run a government by referendum,” Terzano said. “That’s not what we do,” he said.
“This is an option for a very controversial issue,” Winczewski said in reply.
“It’s an option for the citizens, if it passes, for the citizens to come together and have an initiative to get it removed,” Terzano responded. “It’s an opportunity, if it doesn’t pass, for individuals who want marijuana sales and operations, they can put together a petition. If you recall, there are people who said that regardless of what council is going to do, we’re going to put it forth.
“That doesn’t abrogate our responsibility as a council.”
Councilor Ted May asked if the city had ever put an issue out for a vote by the citizens, and Councilor Les Johnson — who is one of the longest-tenured councilors — said he can’t recall an instance.
Hammersley said that should a marijuana ordinance be struck down or not pass, and the zoning for it remain, the zoning would be not be in effect and marijuana facilities could not be licensed.
Councilor Jack Bulger said the council should vote yes or no on the proposed ordinances and let the referendum process play out, if it does.
“If people follow through on the way they said they were, there will be a vote of the people, either side,” he said.
In the business portion of the meeting, policies to bring the city to within the guidelines of the community development block grant were passed. Those policies affected excessive force by law enforcement on those protesting civil rights and a non-discrimination policy for those who are disabled.
In comments before the meeting conclusion, Foster said the city has just one finalist, Big Rapids Police Sgt. Ryan Myers, to be the next police chief. Two others were invited to be interviewed.
Winczewski said Coffee with the Councilors is noon, Nov. 3, at Book Mark. She will be joined by Bulger there.