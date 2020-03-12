Every so often Michelle Kiessel isn’t herself; she’s the reflection of Laurey, or Nellie, or Fiona, or Marian, or Maria, or …
… in her youth, a flower.
Talk about coming full circle: this rose of community theater began her acting career as a flower.
Most recently and standing center stage at the West Shore Community College (WSCC) auditorium, Michelle was the reflection of Donna, the spirited, single mother of a soon-to-be married daughter. Not only did the Foster Elementary home/school liaison and WSCC director of theater perform a co-starring role in the ABBA-inspired musical, Mamma Mia!, she also served as stage director.
Had there been a curtain for this heart-pounding, heart-breaking, 24-song stage story that was delightfully delivered by an enormously talented company of actors, singers and musicians, Michelle — er-r-r, Donna — and the cast of Mamma Mia would have brought it down; but there was no curtain, just a quaint, 240-seat open venue in which the energized actors could embrace and dance with their audience, and vice versa.
And nobody brought more energy than Michelle.
