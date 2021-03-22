The former Pentwater Friendship Center has been refurbished and transformed into a community center, called Park Place, at 310 N. Rush St. in Pentwater.
Claudia Ressel-Hodan, a trustee on the Pentwater Village Council, said the space, is meant to be used for business, playing cards, meetings, knitting groups and other purposes.
Ressel-Hodan said she’s always looking for new spaces for activities. When the former Friendship Center became available, she and others on the committee saw its potential.
The project started in fall 2019 and was completed by fall 2020, with stops and delays throughout due to COVID-19, according to Ressel-Hodan.
“It took a village — and township — to get this project completed. The village council supported the project financially, the township through the millage, (and) a multitude of organizations and clubs also provided monetary support and volunteers throughout this project,” she said.
The operational cost is shared between the village and the township through an inter-governmental agreement, according to Village Manager Chris Brown.
“We are excited about it,” Brown said. “The citizens are really going to enjoy it.”
The Park Place project was an opportunity to do so much more with his space. Ressel-Hodan and designer brought it to the village council.
“It is a beautiful space and we think it will get rented out quite a bit,” Ressel-Hodan said. “There is space for business rentals, we created a Zoom room, the space has conferencing capabilities as well as tables that can be configured into any shape.”
It also includes a cozy area with couches chairs and a fire place.
Other areas include two work stations that seat eight people each and can double as a buffets for weddings or dinner parties.
The space also includes a sound bar and free wifi, and even room for dancing.
The kitchen features a brand new commercial refrigerator and a catering kitchen, as well as a meeting space.
Park Place is currently hosting soft openings where 25 people will be able to tour the facility, with masks and social distancing required, the tour is scheduled for today from 10 a.m. to noon and again on March 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.
“It is just an opportunity for people to come out and see the space,” Ressel-Hodan said.
She added that said any village or township resident can use the space for free or rent it for private events.
“The building is payed for by a village millage,” she said. “Our village residents can get the space for a cheaper rate. It is a beautiful space and we think it will get rented out quite a bit.”
A video tour of the space is available at www.youtu.be/Ft72ab8lIbQ.