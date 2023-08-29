Rocky Rochowiak has had a dream for many years of holding a reggae show in Ludington.
That dream will become a reality when the first Christian Surfers Present Reggae for the Soul Show at Rotary Park in Ludington on Saturday, Sept. 2 beginning at 6 p.m.
“I have wanted to put on a reggae show in Ludington for years,” he said. “I am kind of surprised there is not a reggae scene up and down the Lake Michigan coast.”
Rochowiak, a wildland firefighter for the U.S. Forest Service, is currently a seasonal resident of Ludington with plans to call the city home one day.
The show came about because Rochowiak is a huge fan of reggae music, and a big fan of Christian gospel music. He happened to know a couple bands that combined the two forms of music.
“This is going to be a really unique show, unique in a way that I do not think you have seen a show like this anywhere else on the Great Lakes,” he said. “It will be a faith-forward reggae rock show.”
Kicking off the show will be a couple of Michigan natives, one who will be singing a couple of Bob Marley covers and the other singing a reggae cover of their favorite song, according to Rochowiak.
The main draw on Saturday is Jah Pickney — an award winning international gospel reggae artist from Canada and his wife Mari-eve.
“They are very much reggae rock, reggae rap with a mix of authentic dance hall music with a mix of Patwa (Jamaican Creole),” he said. “The music is very danceable and high energy.”
He has played some of the biggest Reggae festivals in the world, and he is going to provide the area with a free show, according to Rochowiak.
He said that this is not your typical kumbaya Christian show, this will be a little bit more fun, energetic and gritty a little more real.
“I do not see any other beach towns doing this type of thing,” he said. “If we can be the first, then we will draw people from near and far and this will become a Ludington tradition.”
Rochowiak is hoping that this event will one day be held at Waterfront Park and become as well attended as many of the Rhythm & Dunes concerts have become.
The music on Saturday will last about two hours. Following the music, the Great Lakes surfer movie “Unsalted” will be shown.
“Unsalted is kinda a cult classic,” Rochowiak said. “This whole event is being put on by Christian Surfers of Great Lakes. It will have a little faith, a little reggae feel and a little bit if the surfer feels all wrapped into one.”
Rochowiak is hoping people will walk away from the event with a unique experience that will stick with people for more than just one night.
There will be a concession stand for snacks provided by the Ludington Business Professional of America. There will be a Christian Surfers booth set up and a merchandise table for the main artist. Rochowiak reminded people to bring chairs and blankets to sit and lay on.