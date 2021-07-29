Mason County’s unemployment rate stayed the same from May to June, and was once again the lowest among the neighboring Manistee, Oceana and Lake counties.
According to non-seasonally adjusted data released last week by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), Mason County’s June unemployment rate remained steady at 6.1 percent after inching up between April and May.
The number of unemployed people did increase slightly over the month, rising from 812 in May to 817 in June, but the county’s workforce saw gains, increasing from 13,274 to 13,425 people.
Jobless figures for counties throughout the state continue to compare favorably to June 2020, and Mason County is no exception. In June 2020, when the economy was still reeling from pandemic-related layoffs following the first wave of COVID-19, Mason County had a jobless rate of 10.6 percent. At the time, that was a marked improvement from the previous month, but the change over the year shows that rates are beginning to stabilize.
There were 696 fewer jobless people in the county compared to June 2020.
Manistee County was the only county in the area to see its jobless rate increase over the month. The county’s June jobless rate of 6.8 percent marked a .1-percent increase from May. There were 16 more jobless people in the county in June than there were in May.
However, Manistee County saw a decrease in joblessness of 6.2 percent compared to June 2020. Its jobless rate at the time was 13 percent.
Over the month, the labor force increased by 153 people, but there were over-the-year workforce losses; compared to June 2020, Manistee County’s labor force decreased by 358 people.
In Oceana County, the jobless rate of 6.6 percent was down from 7 percent in May, and there were 26 fewer unemployed people in the county from month to month. The labor force gained 185 people.
In June 2020, Oceana County’s jobless rate was at 11.8 percent, and there were 1,531 unemployed people. In June, the county’s labor force was down over the year, from 12,924 people last year to 11,885 people in June.
Lake County once again had the highest unemployment among the four counties with a jobless rate of 7.8 percent. Still, that marks a .5-percent decrease compared to May, and there were 15 fewer unemployed people in the county over the month.
In June 2020, Lake County’s unemployment rate was at 12.3 percent, with 518 unemployed people.
The workforce increased from 3,884 people in May to 3,924 people in June. That number is down in comparison to June 2020, when there were 4,207 people in the workforce.
OTHER STATISTICS
Mason County’s June unemployment rate of 6.1 percent ranked 52nd among the state’s 83 counties. There were 13,425 people in the labor force with 12,608 working and 817 jobless.
Manistee County’s June unemployment rate of 6.8 percent ranked 68th among Michigan’s counties. There were 10,528 people in the labor force with 9,812 working and 716 jobless.
Oceana County’s June unemployment rate of 6.6 percent ranked ranked 59th among Michigan’s counties. There were 11,885 people in the labor force with 11,099 working and 786 jobless.
Lake County’s June unemployment rate of 7.8 percent ranked 77th among Michigan’s counties. There were 3,924 people in the labor force with 3,617 working and 307 jobless.
STATEWIDE
The state’s jobless rate rose by .1 percent between May and June, but rates were down steeply compared to 2020, according to the DTMB. There were 251,000 jobless people in the state in June. That’s an increase of 4,000 people from May, but it’s an improvement compared to June 2020, when there were 703,000 jobless people in the state.
Livingston County had the lowest June unemployment in the state with 3.1 percent.
Roscommon County had the highest June unemployment at 8.7 percent.