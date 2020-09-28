Internationally known ukulele artist Marc Revenson, better known as Lil Rev, and the Ludington Area Center for the Arts are teaming up for a pair of virtual ukulele workshops on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Lil Rev will instruct workshop participants via Zoom from his home base in Milwaukee. Students will have the option of taking the workshops from the comfort of their own home or in the performance hall of the LACA building at 107 S. Harrison St., with Lil Rev on the center's 197-inch LED screen. Due to indoor gathering limits, a maximum of 10 people may take part in the workshop from the performance hall.
There will be a boom chuck strumming workshop for country, bluegrass, folk and old time music on the ukulele will take place from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. Students will learn to strum one of the most useful strums, the Boom Chuck Strum, with a wide variety of traditional tunes in this all levels class.
The beginners' fingerpicking workshop will take place from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. During this workshop students will learn how to fingerpick on the ukulele using Lil Rev's easy method of pattern playing. Students will learn a simple patterns and use them to accompany one another on a few two-chord and three-chord songs.
The cost of each workshop is $25 for LACA members and $30 for non-members. Students must specify how they plan to take the workshop — from their home or the LACA performance hall — when registering.
Register online by visiting ludingtonartscenter.square.site/music or by calling (231) 845-2787