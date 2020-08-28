HAMLIN TWP. — Though there are only patches of dirt and asphalt now, soon a new 6,000-square-foot building will be erected on the “Y” where Lakeshore Drive and M-116 part ways going north.
Dr. Andrew Riemer, owner of Stix and Park Lanes Bowling Alley, gave the more than 30 witnesses a peak at what’s in store for the area at a ground breaking ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Stix Bar was torn down in June with plans to replace it.
“Initially, we were going to try to renovate the existing building and then we discovered that was cost prohibitive,” Riemer said.
For Riemer, the demolition paved the way to bigger and better things.
“Ever since I started, he talked about wanting to do something here at Stix. It was a dream of his,” said Sue DeMott, who works at Riemer Eye Care. “Anyone who knows (Riemer), knows that he’s about quality and service. You can expect nothing else in Stix Bar as it’s reconstructed.”
Rimer introduced the key players involved in the project and helped him break ground on Thursday — Thomas Ullo of Ullo Designs, Dean Kryger of DK Design Group, Linus and Sherri Thalman of Thalman Construction and Michael Postema with Brunswick Bowling Products.
“I am really proud of (Riemer),” said Sherri before the groundbreaking. “He takes a lot of pride in this community, as we do. Linus and I were actually dating and went to Stix quite a bit — with probably quite a few of you here.”
Community members came to the ceremony after seeing the event posted on the Stix Bar Facebook page. One person wore a vintage Stix Bar t-shirt.
“I live right down the street. It’s a landmark,” said Patty Otto. “It was a great place. My daughter went to school with the family who lived above the restaurant. I came to support the Riemers. It needed work. It will be nice to have a restaurant out here again.”
“It’s exciting to see this for the community I’m excited about the job opportunities,” said Rhonda Herrando, a Hamlin Township resident.
People said they wanted to support Riemer and were curious what would take the old restaurant’s place.
“I’m kind of surprised, but it’s good. There are a lot of people in support. It’s a good thing,” Riemer said.
Laura Mender, daughter of the previous owners, and her husband Sayre attended. It would have been her parents 65th wedding anniversary.
“My parents owned it for 50-plus years,” Laura said. “It’s a neat thing that the groundbreaking happened to fall on today. We’re really excited about the new look and feel. It’s bittersweet seeing the old place go, but what’s going to be built will be extremely awesome.”
The Design
Riemer revealed an exterior rendering of the new building on Thursday.
“It’s different than what was here. It’s much more up-to-date,” Kryger said.
The DK Design Group is in charge of the architectural and structural design.
“Part of the reason it looks different is it has more seating. To do that, it becomes a two-story building,” he said.
The building will be able to seat about 160 people.
New features include the second floor mezzanine, an extended balcony and a patio at the front with an outdoor fireplace.
“There’s something happening on all four sides of the building,” said Ullo, who works in association with Taffer Dynamics, the consultant hired from the outset of the project.
The mezzanine was designed so people on the second floor, which will have a bar, can see a live band on the first floor, Kryger explained.
“We are also putting on elements like (Riemer) has in his other buildings,” he said. “It has a lighthouse-look to it that’s thematic with other Riemer structures.”
DK Design also designed buildings in Cadillac and Manistee for Riemer.
The building will face south with the beer garden on the north side.
“We’re hoping to start in earnest as soon as next week,” Riemer said.
Linus echoed Riemer, saying he was ready to get started.
Riemer said he is hoping to open the restaurant in the spring of 2021.
Bowling
While the bar was being torn down and redesigned, the remodel of the bowling alley stayed on track.
Updating the bowling alley was an important part of making a “family place” for Riemer because he bowled at Park Lanes growing up.
“I have a lot of family memories here,” he said during the ceremony. “What we’re trying to do is create those again. We’re excited and really appreciate the support everyone’s giving us.”
The bowling alley is being renovated by Brunswick Bowling Products.
Michael Postema, director of North American sales for Brunswick, said he’s taken a personal interest in the bowling alley. Brunswick’s headquarters are in Muskegon, but Posterma said he has family in the area.
“What they are looking at having is a world-class bowling center. The technology they’ll have only one other center in the state has. It’s exciting,” Postema said. “In a small community like this you have to appeal all generations. The community should be excited.”