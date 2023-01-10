PERE MARQUETTE TWP. — Liz Reimink is leaving her position as the Mason County Emergency Management coordinator.
Reimink made the announcement Tuesday during a regular session of the Mason County Board of Commissioners, noting that she’s exiting the post for a position as the emergency management director for Indiana University.
She made the announcement before the adjournment of the meeting, which was held in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
“You took a chance on a new, upcoming professional right out of college and supported my development over the years,” Reimink said. “With fondness, I look back at everything we’ve been able to accomplish over these past 16 years.”
Reimink said, in coordinating responses to various emergencies and disasters, members of the community have done a great job of helping each other.
“This county has come together to respond effectively to respond to a variety of challenges,” she said.
Reimink was hired in February 2007 to replace the late Wally Taranko when he moved on to a position with the American Red Cross. In the ensuing 16 years, she helped to coordinate the response to floods, whiteouts, drownings and COVID-19.
In one instance, in 2015, Reimink helped Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Fort to safety after his patrol vehicle was stuck in a drift on Lakeshore Drive in Hamlin Township.
The Hamilton native also worked with local agencies to practice responses to emergency situations such as school shootings.
Her work in Mason County, though, was more than coordinating practices and responses, she said.
“Mason County has truly become my home,” she said, “with the people here a second family.”
Reimink’s final day with Mason County will be in February, and she anticipates starting with Indiana University in late February.
“This was not an easy decision,” she said, “but I feel this is what I’m being called to do.”
COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR SEARCH
Members of the county board discussed the start of seeking a new county administrator.
Mason County Administrator Fabian Knizacky announced in December 2022 that he intends to retire in April 2024. Knizacky would stay with the county long enough so there is an overlap between him and the next administrator.
Knizacky was hired as the first county administrator on Feb. 1, 1994.
“We need to look at the process that we need to proceed with,” said Board Chair Janet Andersen. “This is a big decision. It will have a vast impact on Mason County. The sooner that we can get started with this, the better off we will be.”
Knizacky listed his current job responsibilities, including his daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly duties, to help in the search process. While what was deemed a position profile is completed, he is working on a community profile for candidates to review, too.
Commissioners discussed the search being conducted through a committee of the whole.
Commissioner Lew Squires suggested getting the job descriptions of county administrators of neighboring counties to see what those are and how they compare. Commissioner Jody Hartley wanted to know what the salary and benefits are for comparable positions, because of the number of openings around the state for county administrators.
“There’s going to be heavy lifting in finding the right candidate. There are multiple positions open around the State of Michigan. Looking at the competition, it will be difficult in attracting somebody,” Andersen said.
BROADBAND INTERNET
The board approved a resolution to request proposals for the design, construction and operation of a county-owned broadband internet system. The request would also seek services to pursue a federal grant from the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment program.
In the resolution, the county is seeking a partnership with a private company to operate the system once it’s built. The county also intends to use voter-approved taxes, user fees, funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and county reserves to fund various portions of the project.
The goal is to bring adequate and affordable countywide broadband internet.
EXCESS AIRPORT PROPERTY
The board approved getting appraisals for excess property around the Mason County Airport.
Hartley asked if the intent was to sell, and Commissioner Nick Krieger said if the land is considered surplus, then the Federal Aviation Administration wants an appraisal. Krieger said the parcel along the south of the airport could be converted into a road.
BOARD CHAIR, VICE CHAIR
The county board selected Andersen as the board chair and Commissioner as the vice chair.