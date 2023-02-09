The Mason County Board of Commissioners will hear two reports as a part of its regular meeting scheduled for 9 a.m., Tuesday, in the conference room of the Mason County Airport.
Mason County Veteran Service Officer John Cotten will deliver report as will outgoing Mason County Emergency Management Coordinator Liz Reimink. Reimink notified the county board earlier this year that she was leaving for a position in Indiana.
As a part of her written report, Reimink outlines several areas the office will need to work on for the remainder of 2023 including reviewing and updating emergency action guidelines; looking through regional grants and their stricter guidelines; adopting a hazard mitigation plan grant; work through emergency exercises with Consumers Energy and a regional exercise; and, conduct trainings.
The commission will consider several items from the Mason County Surveyor’s Office including approving contracts, a remonumentation peer group, a survey and remonumentation grant agreement and a revised monumentation and remonumentation plan for the county.
The commission will also consider bids to replace the furnace at the Department of Health and Human Services Building. Three bids were received, and the lowest bid from Custom Sheet Metal and Heating was the lowest and recommended. The bid amount was $21,000.