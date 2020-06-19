The annual Relay for Life typically takes place in June, but with COVID-19 and state restrictions, it was postponed and possibly canceled.
Dr. Tim Murphy, who recently took over when Sue Lange stepped down, is looking into hosting a scaled-down event in the fall.
"It's a puzzle we have to figure out. If we can do it in the fall, we will," he said.
The relay raises funds for the American Cancer Society and supports those who are affected by cancer.
The local event attracts a large crowd and raises around $35,000, according to Susan Boes, who helps organize the event.
The relay itself is 24 hours.
The fall event would have a shortened relay in the evening, Boes said.
"It normally starts at noon. We were looking at something from 5 or 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.," she said.
If anything, Murphy said he would like to preserve the luminary walk.
People purchase the luminaries through a $10 donation. The boy scouts from Troop 1190 set up the luminaries — each with the name of a survivor or someone who passed away written on the outside. Each name is then read aloud to honor or remember them.
"The luminary walk is a beautiful thing. You will be amazed at the number of luminaries. Each one is for a different person," he said.
When Murphy heard the event might not happen this year, he volunteered to help.
The Murphy family, like so many others in the community, was also impacted by cancer when their son Adam passed away.
"It's an important community event, and I want to keep it alive. The generosity of the community is amazing. It's a pervasive problem. (The cause) has wide support that crosses all lines — religious, work, political. We're all on the same page," Murphy said.
Murphy had an OB-GYN practice in Ludington for 10 years before he retired. He's been involved in the event for number or years, and it's important to him it continue.
The planning is in limbo until the state restrictions are lifted.
"But what is not in limbo is our desire to make it happen," he said.
Updates about the event can be found on its Facebook page, Relay For Life of Mason County, MI.